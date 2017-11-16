Lady Gaga stops show after seeing fan bleeding in the audience

Lady Gaga stopped in the middle of a concert to check on a fan who reportedly started bleeding after she was hit in the face -- presumably by accident -- in the middle of the show.

People reported that Gaga, who is back on her Joanne World Tour, was in Connecticut when the incident occurred.

“I just looked over and I saw,” Gaga said in a video a fan account posted to Twitter. “Are you all right? Do you need some extra help? Yeah? OK, so do you need a paramedic? They’re on their way? OK.”

After learning the fan’s name is Meredith, Gaga went on to say, “Meredith, I’m so sorry that you got hit in the face and that you’re bleeding.” The audience gasped.

VIDEO: A fan was hit in the face & started bleeding during tonight’s show, so Lady Gaga stopped the show to make sure she was fine & gave her a backstage pass! @ladygaga #JoanneWorldTour #JoanneWorldTourConnecticut pic.twitter.com/pVLruwbT0d — Joanne World Tour (@ladygaga_JWT) November 12, 2017

“You OK? We’re going to make sure that you’re OK, all right?”

The audience cheered as Gaga stood up.

“OK. I think she is gonna go off to see the doctors. What we all need to remember is that there are some things that are more important than show business. So we’ll do this one for Meredith, all right?”

The singer then broke out into an a cappella version of “Paparazzi.” She paused her singing and then said, “Make sure to give that girl a backstage pass, too.”

Gaga is back on tour after taking a break to focus on her health. She previously canceled recent tour dates in Europe due to her chronic pain from fibromyalgia.