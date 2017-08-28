Kim Kardashian West looks remarkably similar to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in a series of photos for a shoot for Interview magazine with her 4-year-old daughter, North West.
Kardashian West, 36, shared some of the images of on Twitter. Posing in a bouffant wig, pearls and pastel-colored dresses, the images are a strong nod to Jackie O . People reported that the shoot was shot by Steven Klein at The National Arts Club in New York City.
According to the magazine, the shoot is “a knowing wink to the fact that in today’s climate truly anyone can aspire to the White House.”
Kardashian West previously worked with Klein in 2015, when she did a nude photo shoot for Love Magazine.
“When Kim and I work together, each time we look for a different approach. We have no desire to repeat ourselves or reference anything she has done previously,” he told People. “For this shoot I wanted to capture feminine beauty as an expression of empowerment and self-respect. Also, to highlight Kim in a chic manner that is retrospective of a time and yet modern. As a model, Kim is a chameleon.”
In the interview with Kardashian West, conducted by author, TV host and transgender rights advocate Janet Mock, the reality star, entrepreneur and mother of two discusses life in the public eye.
“When I’m out and people call North’s name, that’s when it’s weird for me,” she said. “She lives such a normal life, believe it or not, at home.”
That normal life includes an early morning when she’s not filming “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” with her family.
“I wake up early, like six in the morning. I try to work out before the kids get up, and then I have breakfast with them and my husband. I try to make sure we have set meals at home, to keep everything as normal as possible. And then I get to work. ... In between, I’m taking my son to a music class and my daughter to a horseback riding class.”
Kardashian West also told Mock that she is aware of race when it comes to raising North, who is mixed race.
“I’m very conscious of it,” she said. “Kanye always has his family around and people who look like my daughter—that’s important to me. She’s obsessed with her curly hair, and if she finds someone who has the same hair, she runs to them and is like, ‘You have curly hair like me?’ And we get to talk about it.”
“We want to raise our kids to be really aware. I think that’s all you can do. The more you talk about things and keep them out in the open, the more they won’t be taboo.”
North West gives her first-ever interview in the magazine, answering questions from Andy Warhol’s writings and the children of famous stars, including Britney Spears’s sons Jayden and Sean Federline, and cousin Penelope Disick.
As for North’s favorites, she likes cheese on her pizza, loves Princess Jasmine from Disney’s “Aladdin” and her favorite color is “rainbow.”
