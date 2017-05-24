Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has removed a photo of herself and Ariana Grande from social media after an intense backlash over the posting, which was intended to show sympathy for the victims of the Manchester concert bombing and Grande, but instead caused a social media uproar.
Kardashian posted the photo of herself and Grande having a good time and smiling at another concert event on Twitter and Instagram, with a caption that read, “Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose & have fun. So scary to not feel safe in the world. @arianagrande I love you.”
@KimKardashian We're never going to forget when you posted an inappropriate pic and made the #Manchesterbombing all about you. (Screenshots are forever.) pic.twitter.com/lsZlptqWio— Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) May 23, 2017
Kim Kardashian is the only person who would post a picture of themselves as a "tribute" to the Manchester bombing... actually sad 🙄😫— Evan Beyer (@ebeyer93) May 23, 2017
The malfunction of @KimKardashian with her Narcissistic personality disorder is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/WQFyePZNBk— Kookaburra (@KookaburraAU) May 24, 2017
The pair are friends, but social media users questioned the use of the photo featuring a laughing Kardashian and a grinning Grande for a message about such a somber event.
The attack on the concert hall in Manchester Monday night as Grande was wrapping up her show killed 22 people and injured almost 60 others.
broken.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
