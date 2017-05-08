Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: A relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make headlines everywhere they go, but the couple known as Kimye didn’t start dating until 2012, after eight years of dating and marrying other people and maintaining a friendship.

Now that they have been married for nearly three years and are parents of two children, North West, 3, and Saint West, 1, here is a timeline of Kardashian and West’s relationship.

﻿2004: Kardashian and West first meet

Rolling Stone reported that the reality TV personality and rapper and producer met in 2004. At the time, Kardashian was still in her first marriage to music producer Damon Thomas, whom she married in 2000. According to XXL Magazine, West was dating model Alexis Phifer. In a 2013 interview on mother-in-law Kris Jenner’s talk show, West said the two may have met on the set of a Brandy music video shoot when Kardashian was working as the singer’s assistant.

﻿2008: West and Kardashian collaborate on puppet TV show

In that same interview on “Kris,” West said that he was working on a “modern-day Jim Henson-type vibe” TV show and worked with Kardashian on a skit.

“We were doing this skit where I was playing, like, a Star Wars character and I wanted her to be Princess Leia because she was my dream girl.”

﻿2009: Kardashian and West sit in same row at New York Fashion Week

Although Kardashian was dating football player Reggie Bush at the time, she was seated near West at the Y-3 show at New York Fashion Week in 2009. West, actress Milla Jovovich, Kardashian and Bush all sat in the front row. West told Jenner that the show signified the time he began having more feelings for Kardashian.

﻿2010: ﻿West attends Kardashian’s 30th birthday party

Celebrity gossip site Just Jared reported in October 2010 that West was on board a yacht with Kardashian celebrating her 30th birthday in New York. According to Us Weekly, Kardashian was dating Dallas Cowboy’s football player Miles Austin after having broken up with Bush. Austin and Kardashian reportedly broke up in September 2010.

﻿2011: West helps direct Kardashian’s first music video

﻿Kardashian tried her hand at music and released the song “Jam (Turn it Up)” in March 2011. Part of the proceeds from the song, went to charity. Photos emerged of West, Jenner and Kardashian entering a studio the song’s music video shoot, which West reportedly helped direct with Hype Williams.

At the time, Kardashian was dating basketball player Kris Humphries. She and Humphries got married that August after a 90-day engagement. That October, Kardashian filed for divorce after 72 days of marriage, Us Weekly reported.

﻿2012: Kardashian confirms she is dating West

Rolling Stone reported that Kardashian confirmed she was West’s girlfriend in a June 2012 tweet about his song with Jay Z, “No Church in the Wild.” West made an appearance on her E! reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” and reorganized her closet. He also referenced Kardashian in his song, “Clique.”

In December, West announces at a concert in New Jersey that he and Kardashian were expecting their first child together. Kardashian confirmed the news on her blog.

﻿2013: North West is born, West proposes marriage

A month after West and Kardashian made a much-talked-about debut appearance at the Met Gala, North West, the couple’s first child, is born June 15. West releases his album, “Yeezus,” which he said is heavily inspired by Kardashian.

In October, West rented out AT&T Park in San Francisco and proposed to Kardashian with a 13-carat ring, a 50-piece orchestra and a personalized message on the score board that read, “PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!”

﻿2014: West and Kardashian marry in Italy, North turns 1

On May 24, West and Kardashian get married in Florence, Italy. Days later, Kardashian shares the news in an Instagram post that breaks records. In June, their daughter turned 1 and the family celebrated.

﻿2015: Kardashian announces she’s pregnant with second child

In an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” it was announced that West and Kardashian were expecting their second child. The couple, who had struggled to conceive, welcomed son Saint West in December 2015.

2016: Kardashian is robbed in Paris, West is hospitalized

In October of 2016, Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. West cut his concert in New York short and flies to France to be with his wife. Kardashian laid low and out of the public eye in the weeks after the incident.

The next month, West was hospitalized on psychiatric hold in Los Angeles after a series of rants at multiple stops on his Saint Pablo Tour. Kardashian left New York, where she was set to make her first public appearance since the robbery, to be by West’s side.



﻿2017: Kardashian attends Met Gala without West, two release kids clothing line

Kardashian said her husband stayed home for the first time since the two began making appearances at the event in 2013.

“He’s been taking some time off and really loving that,” she told Vogue.

Despite reports throughout their relationship that a split is imminent, the couple recently released Kids Supply, a children’s clothing line.