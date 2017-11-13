Khloe Kardashian might have debuted her baby bump on Instagram

The entire Kardashian family has been tight-lipped about Khloé Kardashian’s and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies, but fans may have gotten a glimpse of one of the baby bumps just days ago.

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian rolled out her latest look for her fashion line Good American and the slightest, tiniest baby bump could possibly be seen under her velour sweats.

In the photo, posted on Instagram, Kardashian is seated in the sweatsuit but the angle seems to hint at a little bit of curvature where her baby bump would be. But anyone could sit like that and produce a little lower-belly pooch.

You guys are going to love our new @goodamerican velour sweats and velvet bodysuits!! You can mix and match colors (I'm obsessed with the burgundy!!) or team a bodysuit with matching sweats for a super cute look. These are SO comfy for the holidays. Available now on GoodAmerican.com A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:08am PST

Sources first started whispering about Kardashian’s pregnancy in September after reports surfaced that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Yes, Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source told People at the time. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.”

The rumor mill is swirling that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting a boy.

Just days earlier, there were reports that Kardashian’s younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner, was expecting a daughter with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

“The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis!” a source told People. “Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she’s ever been.”

Sister Kim Kardashian West did confirm she and husband Kanye West are expecting a child via surrogate in January.



The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, dodged questions about the rumored pregnancies during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last week.