A baby is on the way for Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish.

The couple, who wed in a lavish ceremony in August 2016, announced Sunday that they are expecting their first child together.

“Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife,” Hart wrote on Instagram. “This time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day.”

Hart’s post included three photos -- one of the couple, one of Parrish debuting her baby bump and one of a sonogram.

The 37-year-old comedian and Parrish captioned the sonogram photo “miracle in the making.” The couple revealed that they are expecting a boy.

“We are overjoyed about our new addition to our family,” the duo said in a joint statement to People magazine.

Hart is already the proud father of son Hendrix Hart, 9, and daughter, Heaven Hart, 12, from a previous marriage to ex-wife, Torrei Hart.