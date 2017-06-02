Kevin Durant downplays apparent ‘stare down’ with Rihanna 

Kevin Durant scored 38 points to lead Golden State to a 113-91 rout against Cleveland in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, but the postgame buzz was about his apparent stare down of musician Rihanna, ESPN reported.

Late in the fourth quarter, Durant drained a 3-point shot from the right wing, then appeared to stare down Rihanna, who was sitting in a courtside seat.

In the postgame media interview room, Durant was asked about that stare, but said he did not remember it.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who added 28 points and was sitting next to Durant in the interview room, turned to his teammate and said, “Don’t get into that trap, man.”

Durant then laughed and said, “Yeah, I won’t get into that. I’m cool. Have fun with that.”