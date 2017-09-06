Listen Live
Hurricane Irma barrels through the islands with 185 mph winds, en route to Florida

Celebrity News
John Legend once tried to break up with Chrissy Teigen and she simply said 'No'
Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend almost broke up, according to a new interview Legend gave to The Guardian.

By: Patrick McMahon, Rare.us

A new interview reveals singer John Legend and model, cookbook author and TV host Chrissy Teigen almost broke up.

Speaking to The Guardian interview, Legend said stress was to blame, but Chrissy wasn't having it anyway.

"I was really stressed and busy," he said. "I was just like, 'I'd just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No.'" According to the publication, the couple were back together after a half hour. 

Teigen confirmed Legend's story on Twitter

"It wasn't a a typical breakup," she tweeted Monday. "He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like, 'No.'"

The couple, who are parents to daughter Luna, 16 months, have been together for 11 years.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  ATF warning owners to secure guns ahead of Hurricane Irma
    ATF warning owners to secure guns ahead of Hurricane Irma
    The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is urging gun owners to take precautions with their firearms and not to become victims of post hurricane looting.   ATF Special Agent Daryl McCrary said firearms are a particularly targeted item for looters, "In the storms, we'll go back to (Hurricane) Harvey, where again, people are taking advantage of the fact that there's no on in the home," "They're going out, sometimes in the midst of the storm, or very soon after the storm, and they're looting."   "If you have firearms that are not secure in your residence, those firearms are going to be taken, and there's a high probability those firearms are going to be used in crimes, in violent crimes, and we're trying to prevent that," he said.   McCrary  is urguing gun owners to make plans for securing their firearms now, in case they have to leave their home without much notice.    If you are a victim of a firearms theft, you should notify ATF immediately at 202-648-7200 or 888-930-9275.  If possible email a completed ATF Form 3310.11 to stolenfirearmsprogrammanager@atf.gov
  Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes photographed as couple in public after years of rumors
    Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes photographed as couple in public after years of rumors
    Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been photographed for the first time as a couple after they were spotted together enjoying some fun in the sun over Labor Day weekend. Photos of the couple together on the beach in Malibu, California, were posted on TMZ Wednesday. Rumors of a relationship have surfaced since 2013, the year after Holmes split from ex-husband Tom Cruise. Foxx, 49, and Holmes, 38, have been tight-lipped about the relationship, but a source told E! News that the two spent the holiday weekend at a friend's home in Southern California. "Katie and Jamie were holding hands" and "drinking together," the source told E! News. "They went in the water and were splashing around, flirting and getting close." Foxx's kids and Holmes' daughter were reportedly not present for the weekend.
  How to report outages to Duke Energy
    How to report outages to Duke Energy
    Duke Energy is preparing for Hurricane Irma's potential effects on Central Florida, ready to draw personnel from its five operating states to help recovery efforts. There are three ways to report an outage to Duke Energy: 1. Text "OUT" to the number "57801" 2. Call the automated outage reporting system at 1 (800) 228-8485. 3. Use your phone to go to www.duke-energy.com to report an outage there. Follow Duke on Twitter and on Facebook for updates as well.
  Some Florida lawmakers ready to head home, worried about threat from Hurricane Irma
    Some Florida lawmakers ready to head home, worried about threat from Hurricane Irma
    Even as they voted to approve federal disaster aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey on Wednesday, lawmakers in Congress from Florida were already planning to head back home to deal with the serious threat from Hurricane Irma, worried about safeguarding their own homes and families. "I want to be home with my community and my family," said Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL), who was flying back late today, as the Miami Republican said she was pleased to see so many of her constituents getting ready for Irma, just in case. "From what I saw and experienced in these past few days back home, we are prepared," Ros-Lehtinen added, as state lawmakers said the recent devastation from Harvey has clearly grabbed the attention of Floridians. "People are taking this a little more seriously than maybe they would have a month ago," said Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL), who has a coastal district that stretches from north of Cape Canaveral to south of Vero Beach. "I think everybody in Florida should be worried," Posey added, saying he would fly home on Thursday, "to make sure I can help however I can down there." At the White House, President Trump was keeping his eye on Irma as well. "It looks like it could be something that is not good; believe me, not good," the President told reporters in the Oval Office, where he was meeting with Congressional leaders of both parties. "If it does hit us, it will be absolutely devastating," said Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL), whose district includes the Keys and the most southern chunk of the state. After a meeting of House Republicans on disaster aid for storm victims in Texas and Louisiana, Curbelo told reporters that he would fly back either today or Thursday. "I have a wife and two girls back home," Curbelo said, as he urged Floridians to prepare. "I'm worried about Irma," said Tampa-area Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), who said he was undecided on whether he would stay on Capitol Hill or go back home. "I was home yesterday, and all the stores – the water is off the shelves," Bilirakis said. Some of those who were leaving Florida to avoid the storm were getting help from lawmakers in other states. "My wife is from Miami, so we have friends who are coming up to stay with us," said Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA). "I think people are smart to get out of the way of that storm," Scott added. "I got a house in the Keys," Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) said. "I just hope we're spared, or it fizzles out."
  Comcast opens free WiFi hotspots in Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma
    Comcast opens free WiFi hotspots in Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma
    Comcast has opened its WiFi hotspots free of charge to anyone to help people communicate before, during and after Hurricane Irma affects Florida. People who do not subscribe to Xfinity internet service are eligible for free WiFi.  They will be asked to sign a page allowing them access to service for two hours each use through Sep. 15.  Users can then sign back in to get an additional two hours of use. Existing Xfinity internet customers can sign in with their usernames and password and they will be automatically connected to Xfinity WiFi hotspots in the future. CLICK HERE for the hotspot locations.  Select the "xfinitywifi" network when in range to connect. Gov. Rick Scott announced that AT&T and Verizon are helping to set up hotspot WiFi locations as well.
