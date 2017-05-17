Joe Simpson, father of Ashlee and Jessica Simpson, now cancer free

Joe Simpson, the father of singers Jessica and Ashlee Simpson, is now cancer free.
According to his rep, Joe Simpson, 59, started radiation treatments in February after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2016.
“He’s feeling great now and is optimistic,” a source told People magazine at the time of his diagnosis. “He’s felt so much love and support from his family and friends.”
While he was undergoing treatment, Joe Simpson spent time with his loved ones and recently celebrated Easter with his family.
Joe Simpson, who previously worked as a minister and Jessica Simpson’s manager, has been pursuing a career in photography, according to People magazine.
“There is something about taking pictures that makes me happy, and it has always been a hobby for me,” he told the magazine.
Jessica, Joe Simpson
