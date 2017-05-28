Jet owned by Elvis fetches $430,000 at auction

A red 1962 Lockheed Jetstar private jet once owned by Elvis Presley sold for $430,000 at a California auction featuring celebrity memorabilia on Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

The plane had been sitting on a New Mexico tarmac for 35 years before it was consigned for sale, GWS Auctions said. It was owned by Presley and his father, Vernon, according to Liveauctioneers.com.

The buyer was not disclosed, and auctioneer Brigitte Kruse told The Associated Press that she could not immediately release information about the buyer or the buyer’s plans for the plane.

GWS Auctions said Presley designed the interior of the plane, which sports gold-tone woodwork, red velvet seats, and red shag carpet. The jet no longer has an engine and its cockpit needs repair. Privately owned for the past 35 years, the jet has been sitting on a tarmac in Roswell, N.M., the auction house said.