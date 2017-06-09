Jerry Seinfeld explains why he dodged Kesha’s attempt at a hug

Jerry Seinfeld is explaining his awkward, hug-less encounter with Kesha, which was caught on camera earlier this week.

Seinfeld fans know Jerry is not on a kiss hello basis with people... and now not hug hello!



From @TommyMcFLY pic.twitter.com/D7i5xCLntU — John Clark CSN/NBC (@JClarkCSN) June 7, 2017

Seinfeld, who was being interviewed on camera when she interrupted his interview, says that he didn’t know who she was at first, according to Extra.

“I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star. ... I don’t know everyone,” Seinfeld told Extra. “I don't hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello.”

Despite the awkward on-camera interaction, Seinfeld said that he and Kesha were able to laugh about the encounter during an off-camera conversation. But he also told Extra that Kesha still didn’t get that hug that she wanted.



