JAY-Z’s name returns to all caps, hyphen included 

As rapper JAY-Z begins to ramp up promotion for his new visual album “4:44,” his stage name has undergone a change in appearance.

Billboard reported that four years ago, in 2013, the 47-year-old rapper changed the look of his name from all capitalized letters and a hyphen to title case and no hyphen.

Jay corrected the reports at the time and said that the hyphen was changed in 2010. He added that, like the umlaut above the letter “Y” in his name, style of rap names has changed with the times. Still, the removal of the hyphen continued to interest music fans.

Now, a report from Pitchfork says that Jay Z is now stylized as JAY-Z.

A representative for the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame confirmed the style change.

A news release said that Jay’s new album will be released June 30 as a Sprint-Tidal exclusive.