Janet Jackson loving motherhood as she gets back into her music, producer says
Janet Jackson loving motherhood as she gets back into her music, producer says
Janet Jackson performs after the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse on March 26, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Friends say the Grammy Award-winning singer may be looking forward to an upcoming tour, but she loves being a new mom.

By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us
Janet Jackson welcomed her very first child, son Eissa, in January and is having a great time being a mom!

“She’s so happy,” her longtime producer, Jimmy Jam, told Entertainment Tonight.

“I get FaceTime [calls] at like two in the morning, usually when I’m wrapping up in the studio. It’s always just Isa [on FaceTime], she’s in the background somewhere. He’s the cutest baby in the history of babies.”

Currently living in London, Jackson is reportedly excited to get back into performing and recording music, and motherhood may have come along with some newfound creativity.

“I told her that when you have a baby, it’s going to be a whole different inspiration for you,” Jam continued.”A whole different reservoir of creativity, of cadence, of love, and all these things that have always been with you, but it doesn’t really come out until [you become a parent]. She’s recognizing that.”

In the meantime, Jackson is in the midst of finalizing her divorce from estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, with whom she shares her son.

In April, she shared the first and only picture so far of Eissa.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Georgia women’s college trying to atone for Ku Klux Klan legacy
    Georgia women’s college trying to atone for Ku Klux Klan legacy
    Like other first year students corralled in Wesleyan College’s auditorium in Macon, Georgia, Dana Amihere didn’t know what to make of the spectacle unfolding on stage. >> Read more trending news It was fall 2006 and the freshman had been awakened in the dead of night. A group of sophomores stood on stage yelling, screaming and cheering as part of a hazing ritual that seemed part pep rally, part seance, she said. But one feature struck Amihere, an African American, about the young women on stage tormenting the first year students: They wore purple, hooded robes. “They looked just like Klan robes,” she said. “It was kind of like bells and whistles going off.” Amihere had no idea at the time how close she was to the truth. For more than a century, the nation’s oldest college chartered for women has had historical links to the Ku Klux Klan that have never been formally acknowledged. Its class names in 1909, 1913 and 1917 were the Ku Klux Klan. The 1913 yearbook is named the “Ku Klux.” A sketch of a masked night rider on horseback galloping under crescent moon graces the title page. The 1910 yearbook contains a prominent sketch of a female figure in white hood and robe holding a burning cross. Read more here.
  • Woman dragged through parking lot trying to retrieve stolen purse
    Woman dragged through parking lot trying to retrieve stolen purse
    A man who allegedly stole a woman’s purse at a South Florida gas station dragged the victim with his car when she tried to get her purse back.  >> Read more trending news The woman was pumping gas at a Broward County station on June 2 when Robert Flagg, 19, broke her car window, grabbed her purse and tried to make a getaway in his car, according to NBC 6 Miami. When he was about to drive off, the victim grabbed her purse from inside the alleged thief’s car through an open window and was then dragged through the parking lot, authorities said. >> Related: Car stolen with baby inside, mother dragged by thieves Flagg was later arrested.  Read more  here.
  • Watch: Girl falls 25 feet from Six Flags ride, caught by other park guests
    Watch: Girl falls 25 feet from Six Flags ride, caught by other park guests
    A 14-year-old girl fell 25 feet from a gondola ride at Six Flags Amusement Park in Queensbury, New York, Saturday night as a group of park guests gathered under her to help break her fall. >> Read more trending news The “Sky Ride” was stopped at the park about 55 miles north of Albany when the accident happened, according to CBS News. The teenager was on the ride with a child relative when she fell from the two-person car, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.  The ride was stopped after the operator was told of a rider in distress, CBS reported. The video shows the girl somehow slipped through the safety bar, which briefly held her aloft while she dangled in the air. The teen from Delaware struck a tree before landing in the crowd, which had gathered to catch her. She was treated at the park, then taken to an area hospital. >> Related: Girl, 11, dies after falling out of ride at water park Park officials said the ride was working properly. “There does not appear to be any malfunction of the ride, but we have closed the attraction until the a thorough review can be completed,” USA Today reported park officials said in a statement. Another person was injured as he was trying to help catch the girl.
  • Mother abandoned 4-year-old boy found naked in dollar store, police say
    Mother abandoned 4-year-old boy found naked in dollar store, police say
    A Chicopee, Massachusetts, mother is accused of abandoning her 4-year-old son after he was found wandering without clothes Saturday afternoon. According to police, the boy was found alone in a Family Dollar store without clothes on. >> Read more trending news Police told WGGB-TV that the boy “may be autistic.”  The names of the boy and the mother were not immediately released. Read more here.
  • Overweight man says Spirit Airlines humiliated him on overbooked flight
    Overweight man says Spirit Airlines humiliated him on overbooked flight
    An overweight passenger on a Spirit Airlines flights from Las Vegas to Denver said he was embarrassed and humiliated by the airline when it took away one of two seats he had booked in order to fly more comfortably. >> Read more trending news Jose Cordova told Denver 7 that he bought two seats on both his original flight to Vegas and for the return trip because of his size. 'I am a big person and I know one seat wouldn't fit for me, and to be comfortable, I wanted to have two seats,' Cordova said.  'You don't want to overhang on someone else's lap, so you want to make sure you have that extra seat without bothering anybody.'  Cordova said his flight to Vegas was fine, but Spirit overbooked his return flight and took one of his seats without asking. >> Related: United Airlines changes policy after man dragged from flight “They stole one of his seats. They sold it out from under him,” Denver 7 quoted one of Cordova’s friend Scott Tenorio as saying. Spirit apologized to Cordova and said it was refunding the cost of his flights. It also said it was investigating what happened.
