Actor Jamie Foxx revealed during a radio interview this week that Oprah Winfrey staged an intervention when Foxx was partying too much after completing his Oscar-winning turn in “Ray” in 2004 and before the 2005 Academy Awards ceremony.

>> Read more trending news

During an interview with DJ Howard Stern, Foxx, 49, explained he was on a binge, “gallivanting,” “I’m drinking. I’m doing every (expletive) thing you could possibly imagine.”

Foxx told Stern he suddenly received a phone call from Winfrey, who told him, “You’re blowing it,” People reported.

The actor said Winfrey arranged a meeting with black actors from the 60s and 70s at the legendary producer Quincy Jones’ home. Foxx said it was the iconic Sidney Poitier, the first African-American to win a Best Actor Oscar, who had the greatest impact on him.

>> Related: Actor Powers Boothe dead at 68

“To this day, it’s the most significant time in my life,” Foxx told Stern.

Fox won the Best Actor Oscar that year, becoming only the third black man to ever win the prestigious award at that time.