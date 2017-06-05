Halle Berry, 50, sparks pregnancy rumors, confuses Twitter users

Is Halle Berry pregnant?

That’s the question many people are asking after the 50-year-old actress posed Saturday at the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles.

Berry, dressed in a silver sequin-covered dress, silver jacket and matching strappy heels, posed for photographers with her hands on and around her stomach.

Close Halle Berry Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Twitter users quickly reacted to the photos, questioning whether the actress is pregnant and who the father of the child might be.

A representative for Berry told Page Six Monday that the actress is not expecting.

“It is completely untrue. She is not pregnant,” the rep said.

Berry is already the mother of a 3-year-old son, Maceo Martinez, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

Berry, who gave birth to Maceo when she was 47, said she was premenopausal when she conceived and didn’t think she could have any more children.

“I mean, I didn’t think it was possible to have another baby,” she told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “So, I’ve learned never to say never.”

Berry and Martinez married in 2013 and were divorced in 2016.

Berry also has a 9-year-old daughter, Nahla Aubrey, with model ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.