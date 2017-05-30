Over the weekend, George Clooney skipped the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity ceremony in Yerevan, Armenia, and submitted a video message in which he apologized for his absence.

His message may indicate that the twins his wife, Amal, is expecting are due soon.

“I really would have been (in Yerevan) but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home,” he said, according to People. The twins are reportedly due in June.

Clooney was in attendance at last year’s ceremony as he is a member of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee and presented the inaugural prize to honor victims the Armenian genocide.

The couple announced the pregnancy in February and after the news broke, Clooney’s mother accidentally spilled the beans and shared that the couple is expecting a boy and a girl.

“It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That’s what I’ve been told,” Nina Clooney told Vogue at the time. “How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited.”