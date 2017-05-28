Gal Gadot, Lynda Carter meet at ‘Wonder Woman’ premiere

Two are more wonderful than one.

Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter met, embraced and posed for photographs at Thursday’s premiere of “Wonder Woman” in Hollywood, ETOnline reported.

Carter, 65, made the Wonder Woman character famous during its television series run from 1975 to 1979. Gadot is starring in the movie version, which debuts nationally on June 2. The two women reunited at the Pantages Theatre, along with the film’s director, Patty Jenkins.

"I am the bearer of the torch and now I'm passing it forward to Gal and to Patty," Carter told ET. "I spoke with Patty early on and I couldn't wait to meet Gal. The three of us share some sisterhood by living and breathing this character."

"I just love her very much so," Gadot told ET. "She is such a special women and a unique person and it's always great to see her, especially tonight where she's going to see the movie for the first time. And my heart is going crazy."

Carter admitted she was nervous before watching the film.

"I can't breathe. I am so excited," she said. "I really want you all to embrace this. This is another way to look at her. It doesn't mean to abandon me or abandon the way that I had her, the way that I played her. This is just another way to look at Wonder Woman.”