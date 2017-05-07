Free food offer taken by Liam Neeson

I will look for you. I will find you. And I will take you up on that offer for a free sandwich.

>> Read more trending news

A sandwich shop in British Columbia found a way to lure actor Liam Neeson to its restaurant in New Westminster, CBC News reported.

Neeson, the star of the 2008 movie “Taken,” was in British Columbia to film “Hard Powder.” Alex Johrden, spokesman for Big Star Sandwich Co., told CNBC that shop employees heard about the filming and put a sign outside the restaurant on Tuesday.

The sign read “Liam Neeson eats here for free,” and hours later the actor showed up at the restaurant and, using his gruff voice, said, “Where’s my sandwich?” Johrden told CNBC.

Johrden said Neeson posed for photographs but did not eat at the restaurant.

In “Hard Powder,” Neeson plays an honest snowplow driver whose son is murdered by a local drug kingpin.

When you hear #LiamNeeson is filming in #downtownnewwest A post shared by Big Star Sandwich Co. (@bigstarsandwich) on May 2, 2017 at 11:10am PDT