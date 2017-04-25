“Happy Days” star Erin Moran most likely died from complications of cancer.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a “joint investigation into Moran’s death was conducted” and “a subsequent autopsy revealed she likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer,” TMZ reported.

“Standard toxicology tests were performed, and the results are pending, however no illegal narcotics were found at the residence,” sheriff officials said.

On Saturday, Moran was found unresponsive in her mother-in-law’s trailer in New Salisbury, Indiana. She was 56 years old.

Neighbors in the trailer park said before her death Moran was “full of energy,” but that she had stopped leaving her home in the last few months.

“I used to see her all the time, walking up to get the mail or just out for a stroll,” David Holt said.

“She always waved or stopped to say hello. But I hadn’t seen her for a couple of months. She kind of hibernated at the end. It’s so sad. She was a good person.”

After her death, her “Joanie Loves Chachi” co-star Scott Baio shared his condolences on Facebook.

“May people remember Erin for her contagious smile, warm heart, and animal loving soul. I always hoped she could find peace in her life. God has you now, Erin.”

Baio also responded to reports that he blamed Moran’s death on drug and alcohol use calling it “fake news.”

Tabloids are “stating that I'm saying drugs caused her to die after it was reported stage 4 cancer. This is so wrong! Now I truly understand the meaning of ‘Fake News.’ This is crazy,’ he posted.