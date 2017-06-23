Listen Live
Celebrity News
Ellen DeGeneres calls out audience member for dishonesty
Ellen DeGeneres.

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Ellen DeGeneres tested the honesty of her audience in a recent show, and most of them passed. The one woman who didn’t was embarrassed with a reprimand on national television.

With “Ellen” in its 14th season, DeGeneres gave her audience members the chance to choose one item from the Ellen Shop, the Huffington Post reported. What the audience didn’t know was that DeGeneres had hidden cameras trained on the table, filming the shoppers as they chose between hats, mugs and other trinkets. A sign at the table reminded the shoppers that they were limited to one free item.

“I just wanted to see how honest my audience was,” DeGeneres said during the show’s segment.

Most of the guests chose one item and one woman offered to pay for a second item, the Huffington Post reported. But a woman named Nancy failed the test.

DeGeneres played back the video to the audience and called out Nancy for taking more than one item. DeGeneres then had the embarrassed woman placed in a special chair on stage and lectured her about the importance of honesty.

It was awkward, but it’s a safe bet that Nancy learned her lesson.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Federal judge temporarily blocks deportation of Iraqis in Michigan
    Federal judge temporarily blocks deportation of Iraqis in Michigan
    A federal judge granted a 14-day stay of removal Thursday, blocking the deportation  of more than 100 Iraqis living in Michigan, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news The temporary stay allows any of the men and women detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to appear before an immigration judge and make their case for remaining in the United States. ICE has arrested 199 Iraqi nationals since May, including 114 from Detroit, according to its press secretary, Gillian Christensen. ICE officials said most of the detainee have criminal records, CNN reported. The detainees were granted the stay after they and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a petition last week, claiming that a forced return to Iraq would mean facing “persecution, torture, or death,” CNN reported. An ICE spokesman said that the agency “intends to comply with the terms of the order, while determining the appropriate next steps.” Lee Gelernt, the ACLU’s deputy director of the organization’s Immigrants’ Rights Project who argued the case, said in a statement that the court “took a life-saving action” by blocking the deportation. “They (detainees) should have a chance to show that their lives are in jeopardy if forced to return.” Gelernt said the ACLU plans to ask the judge to extend the restraining order beyond 14 days, CNN reported.
  • Behind the scenes: TSA at Orlando International Airport 
    Behind the scenes: TSA at Orlando International Airport 
    On Thursday at Orlando International Airport, the security agency took News 96.5 WDBO  behind the scenes to learn about the advanced technology that is used to screen 58,000 travelers a day. TSA uses  over 20 layers of security to screen passengers for threats before they even board the plane. Among the technology featured are the Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) units, liquid bottle scanners, explosive trace detection machines and the checked baggage system.  The screening process begins with a checkpoint where an ultraviolet scanner will flag people with fake IDs. Then, passengers move on to  the advanced imaging technology  machine to determine if a passenger has an object on their person that could possibly be used in a threatening manner. A liquid bottle scanner is used at airport checkpoints to differentiate liquid explosives and the chemicals used to make explosives from common liquids.  There's also the explosive trace detector, which is a machine that looks for chemicals on a person's hands or belongings. Before your baggage makes it to the plane, it is  scanned and screened for threats.  If something unusual is flagged in a piece of luggage, it gets searched by a TSA agent before being passed on to an airline. Highly trained K-9 dogs are the final layer of security. The K-9 dogs are trained to detect explosives and can sniff out an explosive odor on passengers in a crowd. 
  • Severed toe stolen from hotel bar, employees ‘furious’ over the theft
    Severed toe stolen from hotel bar, employees ‘furious’ over the theft
      A hotel bar in Canada is putting its foot down after its severed human toe was stolen.  The Downtown Hotel in Yukon serves the infamous “Sourtoe Cocktail,” which is a shot of whiskey with a human toe floating inside. Those who drink the shot are supposed to let the toe touch their lips, but aren’t allowed to take it as a souvenir, according to the CBC.   >> Read more trending news But on Saturday, a Quebec man boasting about wanting to steal the toe apparently did just that, according to the hotel.  “We are furious,” Terry Lee, the bar’s “Toe Captain,” said in a news release. “Toes are very hard to come by.” Lee said, while the bar does have backup toes, “we really need this one back.” The hotel filed a police report and even believe they know who the thief is and so do the police. Now it’s just a matter of getting the toe returned.  The news release said that 'unless the toe is returned safe,' the hotel plans to pursue charges and a $2,500 fine against the thief. Read more here.
  • Woman faces charges for allegedly smothering baby to death while on meth
    Woman faces charges for allegedly smothering baby to death while on meth
    A grand jury Thursday indicted a 34-year-old Georgia woman on charges of manslaughter in connection with the smothering death of a 2-month-old.  >> Read more trending news Keanna Keys of Stockbridge had methamphetamine and Xanax, an anti-anxiety medication, in her system when she fell asleep on a couch with her friend’s baby, Henry County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Megan Matteucci said.  On March 30, police responded to a call about an unresponsive baby at Keys’ home in Stockbridge, Georgia, Matteucci said. The spokeswoman said 2-year-old Madelyn Roberts was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Keys is charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of methamphetamine and possession of alprazolam. According to the sheriff’s office, Keys had previously been arrested in Henry County in 2011 and 2012.
  • Trump doesn't have Comey tapes
    Trump doesn't have Comey tapes
    After President Donald Trump first hinted that he might have recordings of his private conversations with fired FBI director James Comey, he admitted Thursday on Twitter that he had no such tapes. >> Read more trending news “With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea ... whether there are 'tapes' or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings,” he wrote. The news was first reported by Bloomberg News.
Washington Insider

