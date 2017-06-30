Listen Live
Celebrity News
Donnie Wahlberg leaves huge tip at Maryland Waffle House 
Donnie Wahlberg leaves huge tip at Maryland Waffle House 
Photo Credit: David Kozlowski/Moment Editorial/Getty Images
By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: David Kozlowski/Moment Editorial/Getty Images

Donnie Wahlberg has a thing for Waffle House restaurants. He has filmed videos at a Fort Lauderdale franchise at 3 a.m. in 2010, and Friday morning he was taking selfies with the crew in Toledo, Ohio. But Wahlberg made a huge impression with the Waffle House employees in Edgewater, Maryland. early Monday.

After leaving the Verizon Center late Sunday night after a concert, Wahlberg, a member of the New Kids on the Block band and star of the television series “Blue Bloods,” stopped for a late meal in Edgewater, the Baltimore Sun reported. Happy with the service, Wahlberg left a $500 tip for servers Angie Silen and Tyler Spangler and cook Nick Funk. He told the three late-night shift workers to split the tip, then took a selfie with the two servers.

“I thought, ‘Oh wow, he tipped me more than I ever did in a week’s pay,’” Funk told the Sun.

"I cried,” Silen told the Sun. “It's a big thing for my family because we're going through tough times.”

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Older couple’s engagement photo goes viral, shows it’s ‘never too late’ for love
    Older couple’s engagement photo goes viral, shows it’s ‘never too late’ for love
    An Alabama couple’s engagement photo is inspiring belief in people across the country that it is never too late to find love. Cleveland “Murphy” Wilson and Lucinda Myers, of Huntsville, have had a whirlwind romance. The couple told WAFF in Huntsville that they began dating in April. Wilson, 70, proposed in May, and the couple’s wedding is scheduled for July 29.  It was a photo from their June 19 engagement photo shoot, however, that brought the couple the attention of people from all over the U.S., including several celebrities. In the photo taken at Huntsville’s Big Spring International Park, Myers has an arm around Wilson’s waist, her trademark smile on her face. An elated Wilson holds up a sign declaring, “She said YES!!!” The couple told WAFF that the viral photo, which had more than 34,000 likes on Instagram in just three days, was the idea of photographer Gianna Snell, who shot all of their photos that day.  “She made the sign,” Wilson told the news station. “I think it was just part of one of the things she thought would be a good idea. So she said, ‘Hold up the sign and be real excited.’ Well, that wasn’t hard with or without the sign. We were excited anyway.” Snell wrote in a blog post on her photography website that she thinks people are captivated by the photo because it shows that they should not give up on finding love.  “It reveals that it’s never too late to believe that you will smile again, dance again, love again,” Snell wrote.  ‘You look really nice today’ Snell’s blog post told the story of how Wilson, a retired high school teacher, and Myers, a florist and baker, met at their church. Wilson, whose wife of 41 years died in 2013, is the director of the Inspirational Choir at Huntsville’s First Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Wilson avoided services for several months after his wife, Antoinette, who was the church pianist, died, but he returned in July of that year, the same month that the divorced Myers moved to Huntsville, Snell wrote.  The pair, who were individually leaving their love lives in God’s hands, attended church without noticing one another for more than three years, Snell wrote. Wilson was the first to notice Myers, who he said has a beautiful smile.  When a fellow churchgoer noticed Wilson staring at Myers one day, she told Myers about her secret admirer. “Well, if he is admiring me, he has to come to me,” a surprised Myers, who had been divorced for more than 30 years, told her. “I’m certainly not chasing any man.” She started watching her admirer, however, and making sure she was well-dressed every weekend.  “I would make sure I was looking real cute,” Myers told Snell in the blog post. “I positioned myself to be where he was so that I made sure that he saw me.” After a while, Wilson summoned the courage to talk to the object of his admiration.  “You look really nice today,” he told her one morning. She was so surprised, she made him repeat himself, Snell wrote.  Wilson ended up missing the next month of services and, when he returned, he was met with a hug. “Where have you been with that pretty smile?” Myers asked him. Wilson told Snell that was when he knew Myers liked him. An invitation from a mutual friend to have dinner at Wilson’s house over Easter weekend in April sealed the deal for the couple. Myers stayed behind after her ride home had left, and she and Wilson talked for hours. >> Read more trending news “I know this is from the Lord, because I prayed for him,” Myers told Snell. “I had been asking God to send me someone, and Murphy is everything I’ve ever wanted in a man.” Wilson said that he and his fiancée have had two different journeys to get where they are.  “Many people have asked me how I could love again after loving my wife so deeply,” he said. “I can never love someone the way I loved Antoinette, but I can love someone as much as I loved Antoinette. That person that I’ve chosen to love is Lucinda.” He said he loves Myers for who she is, the same way he loved his first wife for who she was.  “This new love is a continuation of the same book, just a different chapter, which takes nothing away from the earlier chapters of my life,” Wilson said.  “They are completely separate in my mind.”
  • Brain-invading parasite, potentially deadly, found in five Florida counties
    Brain-invading parasite, potentially deadly, found in five Florida counties
    A parasite that is potentially fatal in humans was located in five Florida counties, according to University of Florida researchers.  >> Read more trending news The study published in PLOS one reported that rats and snails in St. Johns, Alacua, Leon, Orange and Hillsborough counties contained the rat lungworm parasite.  Rat lungworm, which originated in Hawaii, affects humans if they ingest infected snails, crustaceans, vegetables touched by infected slugs or come into contact with rat feces.  The parasite could cause Eosinophilic meningitis, if it travels and dies in the brain. Severe cases of the infection could cause coma or even death.  Symptoms of rat lungworm in adults are headache, stiff neck, fever, vomiting, nausea and numbness of the face and limbs. For children, the most common symptoms are nausea, vomiting and fever, according to researchers at the UF College of Veterinary Medicine and The Florida Museum of Natural History. >> Related: Deadly, invasive parasite spreading in South Florida Fortunately the fatality rate of rat lungworm is low, researchers said. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid consuming raw or under-cooked snails and vegetables that are not properly washed or cooked.  So why is this parasite showing up in the Sunshine State?  Authors of the study suggest that recent flooding in the Gulf Coast area might have increased snail activity, leading to more infections. Read full study here.
  • Volusia County beach patrol prepared for busy weekend
    Volusia County beach patrol prepared for busy weekend
    July 4 falls on a Tuesday this year, so beach patrol is expecting large crowds along Volusia County's shores during the holiday weekend. Extra personnel will be staffing the county's beaches to help control the crowds, Volusia County Beach Safety Capt. Tammy Marris said. 'We are expecting a four-day weekend starting on Saturday,' Marris said. 'We are expecting those large crowds all four days. We are fully staffed and it is going to be all hands on deck.'  Lifeguards expect to fly yellow flags because of moderate rip currents, Marris said. Resident Ana Kucelin said she's concerned about the rough surf conditions. '(My daughter) is just learning to boogie board,' she said. 'I am definitely going to have a couple of adults keeping an eye on her, for sure.'  Kucelin said she hopes to beat the crowds by arriving at the beach early. Officers will be looking out for fireworks and alcohol, both of which are banned from the beach, Marris said. They'll also keep a close eye on beach drivers to ensure no one speeds, she said.  '(The speed limit) is 10 miles an hour, and (it) is strictly enforced,' Marris said. 'We have lots of areas that (have) no driving, and you can opt for those areas as well.' Drivers are asked to drive with their headlights turned on and their windows rolled down so they can better watch out for pedestrians. Beachgoers are urged to pick up after themselves to prevent the beach from being trashed like in previous years.
  • High school grad shot, killed in road rage incident, police say
    High school grad shot, killed in road rage incident, police say
    A Pennsylvania family is mourning the death of a recent high school graduate who police said was a victim of a road rage incident. Police told WCAU that Bianca Nikol Roberson was merging onto a lane on Route 100 in West Goshen Township. >> Read more trending news At the same time as she was moving over, police said another vehicle was trying to merge. The driver of the other vehicle pulled out a gun and shot Roberson in the head, police said. She was killed instantly. Her car then went off the side of the road, ending in a wooded area, WCAU reported. Police said the other driver was described as a white male, between 30 and 40 years old. He had blond or light brown hair. He was driving a red Chevrolet pickup that had faded paint. Roberson had planned on attending Jacksonville University this fall. She isn’t the first child the Roberson family had lost. Her older brother, died in 2013 at the age of 22 from heart disease, WCAU reported.
  • Woman bragging about six-figure income on Facebook may have led to her death
    Woman bragging about six-figure income on Facebook may have led to her death
    A Florida woman may have been killed after posting on Facebook late Wednesday night that in just two years she went from being homeless to earning a six-figure income. That public pride, relatives fear, may have led to Maeva Jenkins’ shooting death barely two hours after she wrote the post. >> Read more trending news Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, a masked person knocked on Jenkins’ door, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. When she opened the door, the intruder forced his way inside, leading to an altercation with Jenkins, who was shot. The suspect fled in the family’s vehicle and ditched it nearby, authorities said. Jenkins, who has three children ranging in age from 1 to 12, was rushed to a hospital where she died. >> Related: Girl, 17, charged as adult in robbery spree; faces murder charge Shortly before midnight, Jenkins, 33, wrote, “I’m in awe of how far I’ve come.” She posted a photo of a conversation she had years ago with a woman who reached out to her about her business plans. Jenkins asked the woman about Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, which was offered through her church. But, she couldn’t afford it at the time. “Fast forward to now: We overcame being homeless in 2013/2014 to reaching my six figure mark in 2015 to now making multi six figures. No matter what the road looked like, I followed my heart and stuck with it growing my business. I’m saying this to say, anyone can do it. It takes determination and consistency,” she wrote. Read more here.
