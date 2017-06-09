Listen Live
Diane Keaton honored with AFI Life Achievement Award
Diane Keaton honored with AFI Life Achievement Award
By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 Diane Keaton was delighted as old friends and new stars turned out Thursday night as the longtime actress received the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award.



The ceremony for the 45th annual ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Variety reported. Keaton, 71, won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her performance in “Annie Hall,” and also won a Golden Globe for “Something’s Gotta Give.”

Woody Allen, who starred with Keaton in eight movies including “Annie Hall,” “Manhattan” and “Love and Death,” made a rare appearance in Los Angeles to present Keaton with her trophy.

“Diane Keaton and I go back a long way,” Allen said. He roasted her looks, style and men who, he said, were the “most charismatic men in Hollywood and they always dumped her.”

Allen’s fun jabs were only the beginning, as comedians Martin Short and Steve Martin helped out in the roast.

Martin recalled some of the advice Keaton gave him, Variety reported: “Being nice doesn’t cost you anything whereas giving to charity does.”

Jane Fonda said she wore a white suit to honor Keaton. “[White] is not just the color of Donald Trump’s cabinet,” Fonda said in one of the night’s few political comments. 

Al Pacino recalled working with Keaton in the three “Godfather” movies. He said she told him, “Whatever you do, don’t say you’re an artist.” Then he told Keaton in an emotional voice, “You’re an artist, you’re a great artist.” 

Keaton threw away her prepared speech saying it was all too much, Variety reported. “Tonight is astonishing. I am not going to give a speech,” she said. 

Instead, she sang “Seems Like Old Times,” a throwback to her “Annie Hall” performance.

 

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • OneBlood Orlando holding donation drives this weekend in honor of Pulse survivors
    OneBlood Orlando holding donation drives this weekend in honor of Pulse survivors
    “I bled out for over 3 hours,” said Pulse survivor Jeff Xavier, who was shot in the neck, stomach and legs during the June 12 terror attack at the nightclub last year. “I later learned that I received blood from over 40 donors.” It was because of those blood donations that Xavier and other Pulse survivors are still alive today.  Around 28,000 units of blood were donated the week of Pulse. More than 400 of those donations saved the lives of the injured. But since the tragedy, donations have dropped off. According to Dan Eberts with OneBlood, of the 10,000 first time donors who gave during the week of  Pulse, only 25 percent have donated again in the past year.  'Sometimes it takes a tragedy for people to think about blood needs, but every day there are patients and families who get second chances because of blood donors.” With the one year mark of the Pulse shooting approaching, OneBlood is holding several donation drives this weekend across the state, including Central Florida. Eberts says it’s even more important to have blood on hand BEFORE a tragedy strikes. “Truly the silent heroes of that tragedy were the people who gave two and three days ahead of time to make sure we had a safe, available, and affordable blood supply on the shelf to save lives that day.” For information on where you can donate this weekend, CLICK HERE.
  • UK election ends in hung Parliament
    UK election ends in hung Parliament
    Great Britain’s general election ended in a hung Parliament on Friday, with Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party failing to achieve a majority, the BBC reported. >> Read more trending news  British voters dealt May a devastating blow, denying her the stronger mandate she had sought to conduct Brexit talks, Reuters reported. A Labour victory in Southampton made a Conservative majority now mathematically impossible, CNN reported. After the results of 633 seats were declared, Conservatives had won 308 of them and therefore were no longer able to surpass 326 — the number needed to claim a majority in the Great Britain’s 650-seat Parliament. May indicated she would not resign, although her Labour rival, Jeremy Corbyn, said she should step down, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, analysts at global bank Citi said they expected May to resign today, according to the BBC. 'At this time, more than anything else this country needs a period of stability,' May said after winning her own parliamentary seat of Maidenhead, near London. 'If ... the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do,” May said. The victory was a technical one for May and her party, but also was a major personal setback for the prime minister. At least one Conservative member of Parliament will lose a seat in an election campaign that did not have to happen for three years, CNN reported.
  • Japan passes law that would allow emperor to abdicate
    Japan passes law that would allow emperor to abdicate
    Japan’s parliament passed a historic bill Friday that would allow Emperor Akihito to abdicate and pave the way for the accession of his son, Crown Prince Naruhito, Reuters reported. >> Read more trending news The legislation permits the first abdication by a Japanese monarch since Emperor Kokaku in 1817 during the latter part of the Edo Period, CNN reported. The royal male line in Japan is unbroken, records show, for at least 14 centuries. Akihito, 83, who has had heart surgery and treatment for prostate cancer, said last year he feared age might make it difficult for him to continue to fulfill his duties, Reuters reported. Akihito is the first Japanese emperor who was never considered divine. He has worked for decades to soothe the wounds of World War II, fought in the name of his father, Hirohito. Akihito will be succeeded by Naruhito, 57, the eldest of his three children, probably next year, Reuters reported. 'Abdication will take place for the first time in 200 years, reminding me once again of how important an issue this is for the foundation of our nation, its long history, and its future,' Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters. 'In essence, the emperor is resigning, which I feel was an issue of personal thought,' said Masayoshi Matsumoto, a 47-year-old animator. The law applies only to Akihito and not to future emperors, Reuters reported.
  • German bank: Privacy laws prevent disclosing Trump financial information
    German bank: Privacy laws prevent disclosing Trump financial information
    Germany’s largest bank told Congress on Thursday that it is not allowed to share any information it may have about President Donald Trump’s finances and possible ties to Russia, Reuters reported. >> Read more trending news In a letter to five Democratic members of the House of Representatives, Deutsche Bank AG said it was barred from revealing information due to U.S. privacy laws, Reuters reported. 'We hope that you will understand Deutsche Bank's need to respect the boundaries that Congress and the courts have set in an effort to protect confidential information,' lawyers for Germany’s largest bank wrote. Deutsche Bank's correspondence follows a May 23 request from Maxine Waters, ranking Democrat on the House of Representatives’ Financial Services Committee, and four peers, requesting information about Trump. Waters' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In May, Congress asked Deutsche Bank to share what it might know about Trump's real-estate business and whether the president had financial backing from Russia, Reuters reported. Deutsche Bank was given until June 2 to respond, but the German lender requested more time. Public records show that Deutsche Bank loaned Trump millions of dollars for real-estate ventures. The Democrats do not have the power to compel Deutsche Bank to comply, Reuters reported. The Financial Services Committee has subpoena power, but Republican committee members, who make up the majority of the panel, would have to cooperate.
  • Pet owners warned as highly contagious dog flu spreads after dog show
    Pet owners warned as highly contagious dog flu spreads after dog show
    Officials are warning about the dog flu after five confirmed cases in Georgia. The new strain was apparently spread by out-of-state dogs at a dog show in Houston County last month. >> Read more trending news Veterinarians said the dog flu is so contagious that a dog can sneeze 20 feet away from another dog and pass it or people can spread it by petting another dog. “It can easily be transferred from one city to another, simply because of a plane flight or a car ride,” Dr. Cary Mackey said. Mackey’s clinic is stocking up on vials of the dog flu vaccine, which may soon be administered all around the metro.  Related: 5 things to know about dog flu “It may not offer full protection, but if the dog gets infected, it should help prevent severe symptoms of the flu in your pets,” she said. A growing number of pet owners are getting their dogs vaccinated and state officials are spreading the word that the flu is out there.  “(It can spread in) shelters, kennels, things like that where you have a lot of dogs collected in one place,” Assistant State Veterinarian Dr. Janemarie Hennebelle said.  Officials advise dog owners to be on the lookout for dogs that are sneezing or coughing. They said the flu can make dogs sick, but it is not usually fatal.  “Very rarely is this fatal, but unfortunately there have been a few patients that have passed away due to the flu and side effects of being infected,” Mackey said.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.