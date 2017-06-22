Courteney Cox regrets plastic surgery

In an interview with New Beauty, former “Friends” star Courteney Cox opened up about the plastic surgery that she got as a younger woman -- some that she’s come to regret and in some cases is having reversed.

“Hollywood makes it hard; this business makes it harder. I grew up thinking appearance was the most important thing. That as long as I looked OK, I would be OK, which got me into trouble […] I was trying so hard to keep up, and that actually made things worse. Now, I’m as natural as I can be,” she said.

Cox talked about her old outlook on plastic surgery.

“What would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, ‘You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there,’” she told New Beauty. “So you walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, no one noticed — it’s good. Then somebody tells you about another doctor […] The next thing you know you’re layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh shit, this doesn’t look right.’”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Courteney Cox at UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability celebrates Innovators For A Healthy Planet at a private residence on March 13, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Now, she says there’s a lot less than used to meet the eye, and that people are (once again) seeing her as she really is.

“I’ve had all my fillers dissolved. I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself,” she said. “I think that I now look more like the person that I was. […] Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake. You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do. Those aren’t wrinkles—they’re smile lines. I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend.”

