Country rocker Brantley Gilbert, wife Amber welcome son in Athens, Ga.

ATHENS, Ga. - Country rocker Brantley Gilbert and his wife, Amber, welcomed their son into the world Saturday in Athens, Georgia.
Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert made his debut at Piedmont Hospital about a week early, weighing in at 6 pounds, 7 ounces, according to People magazine.
“Honestly, I’m just speechless,” Gilbert told People.
“Amber and I are just so thankful and blessed to have this beautiful little boy,” he said.
“It’s even more than I could’ve ever imagined,” Gilbert said.
Baby Barrett’s middle name, the hyphenated Hardy-Clay, comes from each parent’s family. Hardy comes from Amber’s father’s side and Clay from Gilbert’s side, according to People.
