Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, known as “Big Black” or “Black” by skater and reality TV star Rob Dyrdek, has died, according to TMZ.

Big and Dyrdek starred in MTV’s “Rob & Big” and “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.”

He was 45 years old.

People confirmed with a representative for Boykin that he died of a heart attack Tuesday morning.

Boykin appeared as Dyrdek’s bodyguard on “Rob & Big,” which ran from 2006 to 2008. In the show, the pair took on numerous adventures, including breaking Guinness world records and adopting a mini-horse, according to Variety. “Fantasy Factory” aired as a follow-up to “Rob & Big” and aired from 2009 to 2015.

Before reality TV, Boykin served in the U.S. Navy.

The 6-foot-6-inch star also made three appearances on Dyrdek’s clip show “Ridiculousness.” A co-host on the show, Chanel West Coast, offered her condolences on Twitter.

RIP @BigBlack. My heart is crushed. I'll remember all the times you made me laugh and my prayers go out to your family ❤️🙏🏼😢 — Chanel (@chanelwestcoast) May 10, 2017

Later Tuesday, Dyrdek reacted to the news in a series of tweets:

Boykin is survived by 9-year-old daughter Isis Rae Boykin.