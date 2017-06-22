‘Cake Boss’ star Buddy Valastro's mother dies from ALS complications

The mother of “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro has died after a yearslong battle with Lou Gehrig's disease, which is also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. She was 69 years old.

Valestro’s representative confirmed the news in a statement to People.

“Mary took a turn yesterday, and Buddy rushed back to New Jersey last night to be by her side. She passed early this morning, June 22nd, surrounded by all of her children. Mary’s condition had been steadily worsening these past months, so it was not sudden but still extremely heartbreaking for the family. After eight years of fighting her battle with ALS, the family is relieved she is no longer suffering. Buddy and his sisters are absolutely crushed right now.”

Valastro also shared his grief with fans in a post on Instagram.

“It’s with an extremely heavy heart that I must share the news of my mother’s passing,” he wrote alongside the photo of his mother. “She left for heaven this morning, surrounded by the family. This is a difficult time for all of us and I do ask for your patience and respect while we let this sink in. Her battle with ALS has ended, she is no longer suffering and I hope she’s dancing to ‘I Will Survive’ with my dad right now.”

After her diagnosis, the Carlo’s Bakery owner started the Mama Mary Foundation to raise funds and awareness for ALS.