Caitlyn Jenner still happy with gender reassignment

Caitlyn Jenner sat down with Diane Sawyer Friday for a follow up “20/20” interview where she confirmed that she has undergone “the final surgery” in her gender reassignment.

But she didn’t say much about the topic.

“I’m not going to dwell on that subject. It’s not an appropriate question to ask a trans person,” she said.

Fox News also notes that she confirmed the surgery in her forthcoming book “The Secrets of My Life,” stating that the 2017 surgery “was a success.”

Aside from that, she confirmed that she has no regrets, saying that she feels happy.

“Happy, peaceful, peace in my soul. All of that confusion has left me,” she told Sawyer.

According to Jenner, when she looks in the mirror today, she’s “excited about the day.”

Her family life has suffered a little, but it’s unclear if her personal life changes have played a role in that.

“Some [of my children] I have remained very close to,” she said. “A couple of them, I’m a little more distant. I have to admit, I’ll sit here and wonder, ‘Is it because of my transitioning? Or is it because their life is so busy that they don’t call, like, all the time?’

“Nobody calls that much. I mostly reach out to them. Obviously, the Jenner side calls more, but they all have their own lives.”

