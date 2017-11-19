Carl Spackler is back.

Bill Murray played the hilarious golf course groundskeeper in “Caddyshack,” determined to keep a pesky gopher from ruining his lush fairways. He will play a similar role in “Bill Murray and Brian Doyle Murray’s Extra Innings,” an unscripted series that debuts Monday on Facebook, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The show will stream on Mondays for the next 10 weeks.

The brothers will chronicle their adventures to several baseball parks and will attempt to get rid of animated gophers at the Martha’s Vineyard stadium. Bill Murray dresses in his Spackler outfit, with shredded cargo shorts and a floppy bucket hat, to play “Whack-a-Mole,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

Bill Murray & Brian Doyle Murray's - Extra Innings Join Bill Murray and Brian Doyle-Murray starting 11/20 as they wander the Minor League ballparks of America, mingle with the locals, heckle a few players, and maybe even catch a bit of the game. Nobody does nothing better than these two. Posted by Bill Murray & Brian Doyle-Murray’s Extra Innings on Friday, November 10, 2017

“I have issues with my own personal space,” Murray says as he wanders into the outfield, armed with a watering can. “In an ordinary situation, I need about a meter around me to be comfortable. However, on a baseball field, I need to be far away from any burrowing animal.”

Bill Murray, perhaps the most famous fan of the Chicago Cubs, also sings the new show’s theme song, “The Thing About Baseball,” written by the brothers and Paul Shaffer.