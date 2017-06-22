Bill Cosby plans town meetings on sexual assault following mistrial

Bill Cosby is planning a series of town hall meetings to talk to young people about sexual assault, according to his representatives. The news comes following a declaration of mistrial in his sexual assault trial.

“People need to be educated,” Cosby’s spokesperson, Ebonee Benson, told WBRC. “A brush against the shoulder -- anything at this point can be considered sexual assault.”

Benson, who on Saturday delivered a statement from Cosby’s wife, Camille, blasting the judge, the district attorney and the media after the trial ended, also spoke about the role of Cosby’s wife, Camille, in the courtroom. “Seeing Mrs. Cosby in the courtroom ... resonated with the jury,” Benson said. “It took away the celebrity aspect and made them more like regular people. Everyone has problems in a marriage.”

Matt Rourke/AP FILE - In this June 17, 2017 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby will organize a series of town hall meetings to help educate young people about problems their misbehavior could create, a spokesman for Cosby said Thursday, June 22. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Bill Cosby’s other spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, said Cosby is eager to get back to work.

“We are now planning town halls. We’ll talk to young people,” Wyatt said. “This is bigger than Bill Cosby. This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today. They need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things they shouldn’t be doing. It also affects married men.”

Cosby thanked the WBRC for featuring the Benson and Wyatt in two tweets Wednesday.

Cosby was accused of drugging and assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his estate more than a decade ago. His legal team has branded the encounter as a consensual, romantic liaison.

Cosby’s fate had been hanging in the balance while jurors deliberated in Norristown, Pennsylvania, after just six days of testimony. On June 15, Day Four of deliberations, the jurors first indicated they were deadlocked but were instructed to keep at it. Two days later, the judge finally declared a mistrial.

“We knew once they heard the truth it was going to be a mistrial or not guilty,” Wyatt said. “There were so many inconsistencies in Ms. Constand’s testimony. That jury heard those inconsistencies.”

On Tuesday, following the trial, Constand posted a message of thanks.

Thank you for the outpouring of love & kindness & support. I am eternally grateful for the messages I have received in recent days. 🙏🏼 — Andrea Constand (@dreconstand2017) June 20, 2017

Other Cosby accusers have spoken to People.

“It’s not an acquittal,” accuser Tamara Green said. “I have faith in the jury system of the United States.”

Accuser Kristina Ruehli said jurors’ feelings about Cosby -- who for decades was a beloved comic, television personality and celebrity pitchman -- may have guided their deliberations.

“This has been a particularly difficult case in its factual pattern,” she told People. “I think with a jury, perhaps some may have judged Andrea by what they would have done in her place -- perplexing to some -- rather than that in fact a non-consensual sexual assault did occur.”