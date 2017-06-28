Listen Live
cloudy-day
89°
H 88
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
89°
Partly Cloudy
H 88° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    89°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    88°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 89° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Celebrity News
‘Big Bang Theory’ star Johnny Galecki loses ranch in California wildfire
Close

‘Big Bang Theory’ star Johnny Galecki loses ranch in California wildfire

‘Big Bang Theory’ star Johnny Galecki loses ranch in California wildfire
Photo Credit: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for GLAAD
Actor Johnny Galecki, a star of TV’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ has lost his ranch home to a California wildfire. He’s pictured here at the the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Dinner and Show on April 12, 2014 in Los Angeles.

‘Big Bang Theory’ star Johnny Galecki loses ranch in California wildfire

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for GLAAD

Actor Johnny Galecki, star of the TV series “Big Bang Theory,” has lost his large ranch home to a California wildfire burning in San Luis Obispo, about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

>> Read more trending news

The actor was not at the home at the time of the fire Monday night and is fine, Variety reported.

“My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile,” Galecki said in a statement to TMZ

>> Related: ‘John Wick’ villain Michael Nyqvist loses battle with lung cancer

The fire, which is about 60 percent contained, has burned more than 1,600 acres and forced dozens of evacuations.

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Inmate killed after attacking deputy at Nashville mall: reports
    Inmate killed after attacking deputy at Nashville mall: reports
    An inmate was shot and killed Wednesday after authorities said he grabbed a deputy's gun and fired it at Nashville's 100 Oaks Mall, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news In a tweet around 2 p.m. local time, Vanderbilt University officials wrote that a shooting was reported at the 100 Oaks Mall campus of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
  • Florida McDonald’s customers attack employee over broken ice cream machine
    Florida McDonald’s customers attack employee over broken ice cream machine
    A McDonald’s employee in Daytona Beach, Florida, was attacked by three customers over a broken ice cream machine, according to police. WKMG reported that three females, including two teens, were in the drive-thru of the restaurant Sunday night and wanted to order ice cream. >> Read more trending news The incident report said that the employee told the customers the ice cream machine was down for maintenance and could not be used, according to WKMG. Related: Police: Woman pulls gun after being shorted one chicken nugget Police said the upset customers went into the restaurant and argued with the employee when they saw another customer with ice cream. Related: Pregnant Taco Bell employee choked by woman upset over hot sauce packets, report says According to the report, the employee told police one of the teens threatened to hit her before the women went behind the counter, hitting the worker and pulling her hair.  A restaurant manager called 911 after the upset customers left the area. Police said they exited in a red sedan, WKMG reported. “The safety of our customers and employees is one of our top priorities,” McDonald’s said in a statement. “As this is an ongoing investigation, all inquiries are being directed to the Daytona Beach Police Department.” Police said the employee was not injured in the fight.
  • Man accused of killing young son laughs, jokes with judge during hearing
    Man accused of killing young son laughs, jokes with judge during hearing
    A California man accused of killing his missing 5-year-old son laughed and attempted to joke with a Las Vegas judge Tuesday during an extradition hearing. Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, of South Pasadena, was arrested Friday and charged with murder in the presumed death of his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., who has been missing since April. Andressian, who authorities believe was preparing to flee to a country that would not extradite him back to the U.S., is being held in lieu of a $10 million bond.  Investigators had Andressian taken into custody in Las Vegas, where he lived on and off in the two months since his son was last seen, to prevent his potential flight. Reporters from KTLA in Los Angeles were in a courtroom there on Tuesday for Andressian’s extradition hearing.  Video from the news station showed Andressian, who had recently shaved off his beard and dyed his dark hair blond, smiling and laughing with fellow inmates. During Andressian’s time before the bench, the judge asked him if he intended to fight extradition.  “No, I never came here in an attempt to flee,” Andressian said.  When the judge mentioned the California media present in the courtroom, Andressian joked that the reporters could take him back with them.  KTLA reported that Aramazd Andressian Jr., whose nickname was Piqui, was last seen leaving Disneyland with his father around 1 a.m. April 21. Andressian told authorities he took his son to the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area in Santa Barbara County later that morning. Though investigators did find evidence that Andressian was at the lake that day, there were no sightings of Piqui.   The boy’s mother, Ana Estevez, reported him missing on April 22 when Andressian failed to show up for the scheduled custody exchange of their son. The Los Angeles Times reported that Andressian was found unconscious that same day in a South Pasadena park. His gray 2004 BMW was doused in gasoline, the Times said. Authorities said Andressian had taken prescription pills in what they believe was an attempted suicide.  Though he was initially held in his son’s disappearance, he was later released due to lack of evidence. Andressian, who said he didn’t know what happened to his son, stopped cooperating and hired a lawyer, authorities said.  >> Read more trending news Investigators have said little about the circumstantial evidence against Andressian, but have said that, as Estevez, multiple law enforcement agencies and volunteers searched in vain for the boy, Andressian was instead “socializing” in Las Vegas. “He was taking part in activities and displaying mannerisms that were not consistent with a grieving parent,” Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Joe Mendoza said Monday at a news conference.  Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said at the news conference that trying a murder case without a victim’s body has challenges, but that her office has prosecuted similar cases successfully in the past.  “It may seem unusual to file murder charges when we have not yet found the child’s body,” Lacey said. “But rest assured, my office has successfully prosecuted such cases before.” Investigators said they believe that Andressian killed his son in a “pre-planned event” because of an acrimonious divorce from his ex-wife. Estevez released a statement about the loss of her son, the Times reported.  “My heart is shattered, and I will miss my son immensely each and every second of every day for the rest of my life,” she said. “Piqui was everything great in my life, and I cannot imagine the emptiness and void that I will bear until we are together again someday.” A $30,000 reward is being offered for information on Piqui’s disappearance. 
  • Woman facing charges after overdosing while 7 months pregnant, police say
    Woman facing charges after overdosing while 7 months pregnant, police say
    A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after police said she overdosed while seven months pregnant. >> Read more trending news Kasey Dischman, 30, overdosed in her East Butler home on Friday, days after getting out of jail for retail theft, authorities said. In order to try to save her baby, doctors had to deliver the girl by performing an emergency cesarean section. Pennsylvania State Police said they are charging Dischman, who is recovering in a hospital, with aggravated assault on an unborn child. Dischman’s baby is in critical condition and on life support. If the baby does not survive, police said they plan to charge Dischman with homicide.
  • What is fentanyl? 10 things to know about the potentially deadly drug
    What is fentanyl? 10 things to know about the potentially deadly drug
    The powerful drug fentanyl claimed the life of music legend Prince in 2016 and has, in recent years, largely contributed to the next wave of America’s opioid crisis. >> Read more trending news Here are 10 things you should know about fentanyl: What is fentanyl? Fentanyl, also known as Actiq, Duragesic or Sublimaze in its prescription form, is an especially potent painkiller developed in the 1960s used to treat extreme pain. According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, strains of fentanyl can be 50 times more powerful than morphine. >> Related: What is fentanyl and how does it kill? Some street names for the drug (or for non-pharmaceutical fentanyl-laced heroin) include Apache, China Girl, China White, Dance Fever, Friend, Goodfella, Jackpot, Murder 8, TNT and Tango and Cash, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Where is fentanyl manufactured? According to a recent U.S. government report, fentanyl in recent years has been traced back to illegal labs in China and Mexico, trafficked to countries (like the U.S.), laced with heroin and sold to buyers who have no knowledge of the drug’s presence. When do doctors prescribe fentanyl? Physicians prescribe fentanyl as a pain reliever or anesthesia, typically for opioid-tolerant patients undergoing heart surgery (as anesthesia), cancer patients already receiving maintenance opioid medication for pain or patients with chronic pain who need around-the-clock opioids. >> Related: DEA: N. Fulton woman detained; sold fentanyl to undercover agents The controlled substance can be legally prescribed via injection, patch, lozenges or lollipop. What are the side effects of fentanyl? From the National Institute on Drug Abuse: Drowsiness Confusion Constipation Weakness Dry mouth Constricted pupils Unconsciousness Slowed respirations Decreased heart rate Nausea Sweating Flushing Confusion Stiff or rigid muscles Tight feeling in the throat Difficulty concentrating How does fentanyl work? Fentanyl (and other opioids) binds to receptors in parts of the brain that control pain and emotions, increasing dopamine levels and creating a state of euphoria. What makes fentanyl so dangerous? Like any opiate, fentanyl use can increase the risk of dependency and lead to both abuse and addiction. When the drug isn’t properly ingested as prescribed or is consumed illicitly or accidentally, just one small dose can result in death. >> Related: Death toll rises in mass overdose in central Georgia Because fentanyl is so highly potent, drug dealers have increasingly been mixing heroin, oxycodone or Xanax with fentanyl, deceiving buyers who are unaware that a powder or pill contains the drug. But this deception, according to Harvard Medical School, is proving fatal. One strain of fentanyl (furanyl fentanyl) is so potent that you could die from just touching it, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The furanyl fentanyl, labeled and sold as oxycodone pills and powder, caused 19 deaths in Georgia from 2016 to 2017. Some of the opioid receptors in the brain that fentanyl binds to also help control breathing, but high doses of opioids such as fentanyl (usually consumed accidentally or illicitly) can stop someone from breathing altogether, killing them. Read more here.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.