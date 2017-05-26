Listen Live
Celebrity News
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor separating after 18 years together
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor separating after 18 years together
By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
One of Hollywood’s longest-lasting couples is calling it quits.

Entertainment Tonight reported Friday that actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor announced in a joint statement they are splitting.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” the statement said. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that Taylor and Stiller, parents to Ella, 15, and Quinlin, 11, were married in May 2000 after meeting on the set of a TV pilot Stiller was developing. They began dating in April 1999 and got engaged that November.

Taylor co-stared with Stiller in several of his films, including “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” “Tropic Thunder,” “Zoolander” and “Zoolander 2.”

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Report: Jared Kushner a focus of Russia probe
    Report: Jared Kushner a focus of Russia probe
    ﻿UPDATE May 26, 8:00 p.m. The Washington Post reported Friday that in December Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak told his superiors that Kushner discussed setting a up a secret communications channel with the Kremlin. Kushner, according to the report, asked Kislyak about using Russia’s diplomatic facilities to prevent monitoring of the discussions. Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, also attended the meeting, which was not under U.S. surveillance, according to officials. The White House disclosed the meeting in March, but people familiar with the matter told The Post the meeting is of investigative interest. The White House has not returned requests for comment, nor has the Russian Embassy or a lawyer for Flynn. ﻿ORIGINAL STORY: Is Jared Kushner, the senior White House official, a person of interest in the investigation into ties between Russia and the Donald Trump campaign? Thursday, The Post reported that Jared Kushner is under investigation “because of the extent and nature of his interactions with the Russians,” citing unnamed people familiar with the investigation. >> Read more trending news  Investigators are looking specifically at meetings held by Kushner, who is also the president’s son-in-law as well as an adviser, as part of their investigation into Russia’s pull in the 2016 election, The Post reported. Kushner has said that he will cooperate with the federal investigators, The Associated Press reported. In a statement released by attorney Jamie Gorelick, “Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.” >> RELATED: Who are the key players in the Russia/Trump saga? The FBI and the Congressional oversight committee, in addition to other Congressional panels, are looking into what role, if any, Russia had in the 2016 presidential election. The Post and the AP said that the investigation does not mean that Kushner himself is a suspect of a crime. Last week, The Washington Post has reported that Kushner, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are current Trump administration officials who have acknowledged contact with Russian officials, according to the report. The source was not named, but was described as someone close to Trump in the story that was originally released minutes after Trump and his advisors departed for his first overseas trip as president.
  • Couple accused of locking elderly mother in room, blocking door with furniture
    Couple accused of locking elderly mother in room, blocking door with furniture
    Police say a metro Atlanta couple locked the woman’s 86-year-old mother in her room and used furniture to block the door. Katie Son and her husband are both charged with cruelty to an elderly person. Officers say 86-year-old Bong Le managed to escape out a front window. She was found a couple of blocks away, wrapped in a blanket and sitting under a tree. Investigators say she smelled like urine and feces. >> Read more trending news Her daughter and son-in-law, who are now out on bond, said they were just trying to protect her from herself. Son said “no” when asked if she locked her mother up. Gwinnett County Police Department said officers found tables, chairs and other items stacked high against the door of the downstairs bedroom in the home. “It looked quite unusual,” Cpl. Michele Pihera said. But Son said it was all to keep her mother safe and that when she and her husband went to work each day at a nail salon, her mother couldn’t be trusted alone in the house. “They told our officers that the reason they had stacked up the furniture was to prevent the mother from going into the kitchen to access the stove or access any kitchen utensils,” Pihera said. Deputies still have questions. “It’s very possible they were trying to prevent her from getting into the food or any kind of items to eat,” Pihera said, adding that the state of the room was disturbing. “They found human feces and what looked like human urine that looked like it had been smeared into the carpet or never even cleaned up,” she said. She said that, combined with the furniture, led to the arrests. “You combine the lack of access to food and water and the living conditions and that’s what led our detectives to take out warrants for their arrests,” Pihera said. Neighbors didn’t want to talk about what happened, but said they recognized Le as the woman who didn’t really have a memory and would get lost easily. She’s now in a hospital. Her daughter and son-in-law have been ordered not to go near her.
  • 8-foot alligator found under conveyor belt in Port Canaveral
    8-foot alligator found under conveyor belt in Port Canaveral
    Workers at Port Canaveral found an eight-foot alligator hiding under a conveyor belt Friday. Employees at Ambassador Services were walking toward the conveyor when they heard a hissing and snarling sound. Trappers were unable to coax the alligator out of the cargo area, so a forklift operator had to lift the platform. The gator was euthanized, and removed from the site. Workers said they aren’t sure how the gator ended up in the cargo area.
  • Melbourne Police surround Eau Gallie home, suspect barricaded
    Melbourne Police surround Eau Gallie home, suspect barricaded
    Melbourne Police have surrounded a home and say a suspect is barricaded inside. The home is reportedly at the intersection of Holland St. and Sadler Ln.  Melbourne Police indicate activity at the nearby intersection of Eau Gallie Blvd and Holland. Police shut down all westbound traffic of Eau Gallie at Croton Rd. because of the suspect. News 96.5 WDBO put out a call to Melbourne Police for an update on what’s happening. 
  • Ariana Grande announces Manchester benefit concert
    Ariana Grande announces Manchester benefit concert
    Ariana Grande has broken her silence and has announced that she will put on a benefit concert for those affected by last week’s terror attack during her Manchester concert. >> Read more trending news Time, date and location information was not released in Friday afternoon’s tweet. The concert will be in honor of those killed and injured and will help raise money for the victims, Grande wrote in a statement. She has put a hold on her “Dangerous Woman Tour” until June 5, Variety reported. She was scheduled to perform in London Thursday and Friday. She will continue her tour on June 7 in Paris and follow with dates in Portugal, Spain and Italy. Click here for a complete list of remaining tour dates and locations. Grande put the tour on hold Wednesday until she and her team could make a decision on how to proceed. She returned to her Boca Raton, Florida, home. A suicide bomber targeted an area near Manchester Arena. The resulting explosion killed 22 and injured 64 others. Salman Abedi, 22, was identified as the bomber and was believed to have been killed in the blast.
