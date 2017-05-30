Barbara Streisand remembering beloved pooch through social media posts 

Legendary entertainer Barbara Streisand took to social media over the weekend to share the sad news that her treasured companion of 14 years, her dog Samantha, had passed away.

“This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha,” Streisand wrote alongside the photo.

“May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her. May 2003 – May 2017.”

“Barbara was devoted to Sammie,” a source told People.com.

“At home in Malibu, he [sic] followed her around wherever she went. He was truly a loving companion. Her best friend.”

Samantha was a white Coton de Tulear, also known as the “Royal Dog of Madagascar.” Streisand likes the breed and has owned several in the past

Instagram was a fitting place to publicly mourn her beloved pooch, as the singer often shared pictures of Samantha on her account.

In October, Streisand asked fans to pray for Samantha before the dog was scheduled to undergo surgery. The procedure was later canceled.

Streisand didn’t explain how her dog died, if it was natural causes or something else.

