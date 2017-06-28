There could be a reconciliation in the future for Carmelo and La La Anthony.

E! News reported that the actress appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” on Tuesday and dished about the status of her relationship with estranged NBA player husband Carmelo Anthony.

When asked if they were divorcing, Anthony, 38, responded, “Not right now,” and added, “You know, marriages are tough, and you know that. We all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now.

“Him and I are the best of friends, and our No. 1 commitment is to our son, Kiyan, and we have to set an example for Kiyan, and that’s what’s most important to me.”

She also said that even though things are tough between them, she will never have a bad thing to say about Carmelo Anthony, 33.

“That’s my son’s father, and he is an amazing dad,” she said. “I could not ask for a better dad.”

Host Wendy Williams couldn’t sit through the mystery of their relationship and decided to get to the thought on everyone’s minds.

“He seems to want you back,” Williams said.

Anthony responded, “Why wouldn’t he?”

Despite knowing that they aren’t divorcing just yet, Anthony is still uncertain about the future.

“Listen, if I could predict the future, we would all be multimillionaires,” she said. “I don’t know what the future holds. I just know that we are doing an incredible job again being parents to our son. We are the best of friends. I’ve been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You’re not with somebody that long, and it just goes out the window. I love him with all my heart, and we are the best of friends.”

When Williams asked if she’s dating, Anthony said, “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m dating myself.”

“I’m trying to get myself in order,” she said. “I'm in the gym every day. I'm eating right. I’m taking out all the bad stuff in my life and just really dating and focusing on myself, which is something women need to do more often, put ourselves first.”

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony were married in 2010 after dating since 2003.

