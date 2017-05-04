Alec Baldwin reveals Trump was invited to appear with him on ‘SNL’

Nearly 7 million people tuned in to watch Donald Trump host “SNL” in 2015. Trump’s episode was the show’s highest-rated episode in three years.

>> Read more trending news

According to regular “SNL” Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin, Trump almost returned to Studio 8H again earlier this year.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Ellen,” Baldwin — who hosted “SNL” in February and beat Trump’s episode in the ratings — told Ellen DeGeneres, “I can’t imagine what it would be like if I met him [now], if I ran into him.”

He went on, “When we did the show, when I hosted “SNL” this season, we asked him to come. We invited him to come, we were so hopeful he would come, but he didn’t show up.”

Baldwin has been impersonating Trump on “SNL” since last year in a spot-on performance of the Commander-in-Chief.

“Saturday Night Live” has spoofed Trump repeatedly in the past year, and other administration officials, too, like press secretary Sean Spicer and advisor Steve Bannon.

>> Related: Baldwin’s back as ‘SNL’ skewers Trump, Ivanka, Sessions

Trump has taken to Twitter repeatedly to blast Baldwin and the show over the spoofing.

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016