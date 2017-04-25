‘Cash Me Outside’ teen to be in court Wednesday

The former Boynton Beach, Florida resident and viral internet star Danielle Bregoli will be back in Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning for a court appearance.
Bregoli, who gained notoriety during a “Dr. Phil” interview in which she taunted audience members with the now famous phrase, “Cash Me Outside,” will appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the South County Courthouse in Delray Beach. Bregoli, 14, faces several juvenile charges, including theft and filing a false police report.
Circuit Judge Lou Delgado may set a trial date during the hearing Wednesday morning.
Bregoli now lives in Los Angeles and works with a Hollywood management team as she goes to school and therapy, her mother, Barbara Bregoli, told The Palm Beach Post this month.
As the teen makes her way back to Florida, a video of a red-headed girl, who looks similar to Bregoli, being beaten by another girl is making its way around the internet. TMZ spoke with Bregoli at Los Angeles International Airport and she denied it was her in the video. She said she doesn’t go anywhere without her bodyguard and the girl in the video seemed older.
