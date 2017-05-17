Listen Live
clear-night
73°
H 91
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
73°
Clear
H 91° L 71°
  • clear-night
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 91° L 71°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 91° L 71°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 90° L 69°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Entertainment
Brantley Gilbert, wife Amber expecting baby in November
Close

Brantley Gilbert, wife Amber expecting baby in November

Brantley Gilbert, wife Amber expecting baby in November
Photo Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 02: Singer Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran attend the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Brantley Gilbert, wife Amber expecting baby in November

By: Tammy Ragusa, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

If babies were flowers, then we’d all be walking through a country music garden this year. And after several years of trying, we’ve just learned that Brantley Gilbert and wife Amber will be adding their own little blossom to the field.

>> Read more trending news

Brantley and Amber have not shied away from the subject of babies since they married just two years ago. In multiple interviews, the country star admitted that they were trying, but no announcement came. That is, until now.

In an interview with People, the country star said the delay in adding to their family was beyond their control. Brantley explains, “We’d been to see a fertility specialist, and two different folks that told me it would be close to a miracle if it happened without IVF. I’m not much of a quitter, but I was really, really frustrated.”

Hey y'all....head over to People.com....we got somethin' to tell ya! link in bio.

A post shared by Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) on

Still, the couple waited to start in vitro fertilization. Then in February, Amber had a surprise for her husband while they were on the road. “She handed me a box and there were three pregnancy tests in there and all of them were positive,” Brantley says. “I think I stared at it for at least two minutes without saying anything because I was literally in shock. We’d been told it was just not in the cards, and I’m staring at this answer to many, many, many prayers.”

Of course, they’re both excited, but the outlaw country star, who is actually a teddy bear, admits, “I’m not an emotional guy, but this has got me crying like a baby. I’m pretty good around other folks now, but when I’m by myself, if I look at one of the pictures from the doctor’s office, I lose a few tears.”

Brantley and Amber’s first baby is due in November and the couple is planning to learn the gender in the coming weeks.

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Killer who wanted to be executed by firing squad dies by lethal injection
    Killer who wanted to be executed by firing squad dies by lethal injection
    In its first execution this year, Georgia has put to death J.W. “Boy” Ledford Jr. for the 1992 murder of his 73-year-old neighbor Dr. Harry Johnston, the physician who delivered Ledford when he was born. The lethal injection was carried out at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center in Jackson. After midnight, the United States Supreme Court denied a stay of execution for Ledford, 45, clearing the way for the lethal injection. Death penalty opponents around the state had been praying for hours in advance of Ledford’s execution, which was scheduled to take place Tuesday at 7 p.m.  While Georgia executions are usually set for 7 p.m., the state does not proceed until all courts have weighed in, which usually puts the actual time of death well into the night and sometimes into the early morning hours of the next day. >> On AJC.com: VIDEO: Death penalty protest in Atlanta Tuesday evening, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Ledford’s petition for a stay of execution, just as the Georgia Supreme Court did Tuesday afternoon. On Monday the State Board of Pardons and Paroles denied Ledford’s clemency petition despite pleas from his mother, his six sisters and his son. Also on Monday, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Ledford’s lethal injection challenge, in which he requested death by firing squad on the grounds that a lethal injection would subject him to too much pain. >> Read more trending news Ledford argued in legal motions that he was at risk of an excruciating death because the lethal injection drug would react badly to medication he has taken for a decade for chronic pain. He said death by firing squad would be more humane. Georgia law specifically requires executions by lethal injection. Ledford also argued that he was exempt from the death penalty because he is intellectually disabled, a contention rejected by previous courts. In their motion to the Georgia Supreme Court, Ledford’s attorneys argued that his death sentence was “excessive and disproportionate punishment.” Ledford was “barely 20 years old at the time that he committed an ill-conceived robbery” of Johnston, the motion said. It contended that neither the federal nor state Constitutions should permit the execution of an offender who was that young at the time of the crime, the motion said. >> On AJC.com: WATCH AND READ: How lethal injection works Meanwhile, in the federal appeals court’s rejection Monday of Ledford’s push for death by firing squad, Judge Frank Hull wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel: “The Georgia Legislature is free, within the parameters established by the United States Constitution, to choose the method of execution it deems appropriate. Execution by lethal injection has been ruled constitutional.” Having authorized a constitutional method of execution, Georgia is under no constitutional obligation to experiment with execution by firing squad, Hull wrote. As he waited on word of his fate Tuesday afternoon, Ledford had his dinner and was visited by one friend. According to court records concerning the 1992 murder, Ledford stabbed Johnston several times, with one wound to his neck almost decapitating the physician. Ledford confessed to the murder but said it was self-defense, claiming Johnston struck him and threatened him with a knife. Georgia executed nine men last year, more than any other state.
  • Woman tells police she found newborn in Walmart shopping cart, but she didn’t
    Woman tells police she found newborn in Walmart shopping cart, but she didn’t
      An Ohio woman has given up her newborn after telling police in suburban Dayton that she found the baby in a shopping cart at a Walmart store. >> Read more trending news Officers with the Englewood Police Department were called to the store Monday afternoon and when they arrived, they quickly realized the 20-year-old woman had, in fact, given birth to the baby the day before and didn’t want the infant.  Police Sgt. Mike Lang said the baby boy still had the umbilical cord attached to the placenta, which was inside a plastic bag. When the woman told officers she didn’t want the child, police took custody of the baby and transported him to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment, Lang said.  >> Related: ‘Did you hear the?’ Police find baby girl in car after father killed in robbery The baby was doing well, according to Lang, and the mother was in good health, too. Authorities said no charges are expected in the case because Ohio has something called a Safe Haven Law, which allows parents to hand over babies up to 30 days old to hospital workers, fire and emergency personnel and police officers.  
  • Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation
    Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation
    The New York Times reported Tuesday that President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. >> Read more trending news  “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump told Comey, according to a memo reported about by the Times. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump asked fired FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. Last week, Trump fired Comey over what he said was the handling of Clinton’s emails. Comey had been investigating whether or not Trump’s campaign members worked with Russia to affect the 2016 presidential election. The Times said two unnamed people read the memo written by Comey after he had a conservation with Trump after an Oval Office meeting February 14. That meeting, the paper said, took place the day after Flynn resigned.  “The existence of Mr. Trump’s request is the clearest evidence that the president has tried to directly influence the Justice Department and F.B.I. investigation into links between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia,” The Times said.   The Times reported that the unclassified memo has not been viewed by the paper but that one of Comey’s associates “read parts of the memo to a Times reporter.” Comey, appointed director in 2013 by former President Barack Obama, replied to Trump’s “good guy” remark by saying, “I agree he is a good guy,” according to the paper. During the meeting in Feburary, Comey and Trump were initially in the Oval Office with other senior national security officials for a terrorism threat briefing. After that meeting, the Times reported that Trump asked everyone to leave the room except for Comey. Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions were also asked to leave the room.  The Times reported that, according a Comey associate, Trump then spoke to Comey and said Comey should consider putting reporters in prison for publishing classified information. The conversation about Flynn then followed. The Wall Street Journal, which confirmed The New York Times’ report, said that Comey would not discuss an details of the Flynn investigation with Trump, according to the memo. The Washington Post also confirmed the Times’ report, saying that Comey “kept detailed notes of his multiple conversations with Trump,” according to people close to the matter. Those same people told The Washington Post that the details of those notes were shared with a small group of people at the FBI and Justice Department. The White House has issued a statement: “While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” the statement said. “The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey.”
  • White House denies report that Trump asked Comey to end Flynn probe
    White House denies report that Trump asked Comey to end Flynn probe
    The White House on Tuesday evening denied a report from the New York Times, telling reporters that President Donald Trump never asked former FBI Director James Comey to end an investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, as Trump officials again found themselves under siege from breaking news. “While the President has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the President has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” the White House said in a statement. “The President has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the President and Mr. Comey,” the statement read. BREAKING: AP source: Comey wrote in memo that President Donald Trump asked him to end FBI investigation into former aide Flynn. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 16, 2017 Other news organizations swiftly followed the story of the New York Times, which said Comey had memorialized his meetings with the President, and left memos for other high ranking FBI officials. Democrats immediately called for Comey to testify before Congressional committees on the matter. “He (Comey) needs to come back before the Congress and share with the public what conversations he had with the President,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).
  • Miniature horses offer comfort to stressed out airline passengers in OH, KY
    Miniature horses offer comfort to stressed out airline passengers in OH, KY
      San Francisco International Airport has a therapy pig that wears a tutu. Newark International offers therapy dogs. Now Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is bringing in mini horses to help soothe stressed-out flyers. >> Read more trending news Ohio-based Seven Oaks Farm provides the airport with a few miniature horses twice a month as a kind of therapy for nervous passengers and children, according to Mashable. And it’s working. “It’s just to ease anxiety levels, put smiles on faces,” Wendi Orlando, the airport’s senior manager of customer relations, said in an interview with NPR. “When you look at the passengers walking by, it just never gets old. They love seeing the horses,” Orlando said. The non-profit has 34 miniature horses, Mashable reported, that also visit hospitals, police programs and nursing homes to offer a little good cheer and humor. >> Related: Therapy pig roams San Francisco Airport, greets travelers        
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.