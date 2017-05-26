Listen Live
Entertainment
Brad Pitt, Dave Grohl and other celebrities pay respects at Chris Cornell's funeral
Close

Brad Pitt, Dave Grohl and other celebrities pay respects at Chris Cornell's funeral

Chris Cornell - Fast Facts

Brad Pitt, Dave Grohl and other celebrities pay respects at Chris Cornell's funeral

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES -  Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell was laid to rest at a funeral service Friday in Los Angeles.

Cornell died of a suicide by hanging at his MGM Grand Detroit hotel room at May 17, only hours after he performed with Soundgarden at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. He was 52.

Cornell's wife, Vicky Karayiannis, and their daughter, Toni Cornell, were at the service at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where the musician was buried.

USA Today reported that Cornell’s bandmates, Soungarden drummer Matt Cameron and guitarist Kim Thayil, as well as Audioslave co-founder Tom Morello, delivered eulogies.

Actors Brad Pitt, Fred Armisen, Josh Brolin and James Franco attended the service.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Soundgarden’s music played outside the gates of the cemetery before the service.

Other notable rockers at the funeral included Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins, of the Foo Fighters; Dave Navarro, Metallica members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich; and Joe Walsh of the Eagles.

Chris Pizzello/AP
Brad Pitt attends a memorial service for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Close

Celebrities pay respects at Chris Cornell's funeral

Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP
Brad Pitt attends a memorial service for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Gavin Rosdale, lead singer of the band Bush, was at the funeral. On Wednesday, he wrote a tribute to Cornell in a post on Billboard.com

“With Chris, there was this innate, beautiful melody and beautiful words that anyone with any degree of sensitivity could relate to and did,” he said of Cornell’s singing voice.

Karayiannis wrote an open letter that was posted by Billboard Wednesday in which she spoke to her husband.

“We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night,” the letter read in part. “I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.

“I’m broken, but I will stand up for you, and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you.” she wrote.

Cornell is survived by his wife and three children.

