Working women upset about Ivanka Trump's new book, 'Women Who Work'

Ivanka Trump’s second book, “Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success,” which was released Tuesday, didn’t receive an entirely warm welcome, especially from working women.

>> Read more trending news

Reshma Saujani, the founder of Girls Who Code, a nonprofit that teaches girls to learn how to write code, was featured in the book.

>> Related: Before Michelle, Barack Obama proposed to another woman, book claims

Saujani wasn’t happy about her story being included, and not long after the book’s release, Saujani published a tweet to Trump telling her not to feature her story unless she stopped being “complicit,” writing: “@ivankatrump don’t use my story in #WomenWhoWork unless you are going to stop being #complicit #askivanka.”

Another woman quoted in the book, renowned scientist Jane Goodall, who said she was never informed that she was going to be quoted in the book, also had something to say to Trump.

In a statement to Mashable, Goodall said:

“I understand that Ms. Trump has used one of my quotes in her forthcoming book. I was not aware of this, and have not spoken with her, but I sincerely hope she will take the full import of my words to heart.

“She is in a position to do much good or terrible harm. I hope that Ms. Trump will stand with us to value and cherish our natural world and protect this planet for future generations.”

Soon, other women started sending out their own messages of frustration over Trump’s book, which is described as a book that will give readers the “best skills” that she has learned from “amazing people.”

>> Related: Barack, Michelle Obama sign multimillion-dollar book deal with Penguin Random House

The book’s description is as follows:

“‘Women Who Work’ will equip you with the best skills I’ve learned from some of the amazing people I’ve met, on subjects such as identifying opportunities, shifting careers smoothly, negotiating, leading teams, starting companies, managing work and family and helping change the system to make it better for women -- now and in the future. I hope it will inspire you to redefine success and architect a life that honors your individual passions and priorities, in a way only you can.”