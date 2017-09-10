HOUSTON - Beyonce returned to her hometown of Houston Friday to sponsor a luncheon for Hurricane Harvey victims.
The singer, who announced on Aug. 28 that she and her BeyGOOD Foundation would partner with two local organizations to assist in relief efforts, visited with over 400 victims.
Rappers Trae tha Truth and Bun B, who are also Houston natives, joined Beyonce, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles Lawson and former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams in the city. They were there to serve lunch to residents and meet with survivors.
Wow !! How great was this day ? this is our third stop first we went to St. John's and along with Pastor Rudy . Beyonce Sponsored a luncheon for 400 folks some of the people affected by harvey and had a short program motivation to try tol encourage them and love on them. Second stop we went to the George R Brown convention center , where we talk to some of the residents about the needs and toured the facility Third stop we traveled to accompany one of lHouston's Best real life Heroes Trae That Truth to serve food to the residents of this complex ! This man delivers supplies that were donated by generous people like you . It was fun unloading the truck and organizing the sizes . Please keep the donations coming! .❤️❤️ Thats Michelle Williams at the beginning of line, serving the chicken , Beyonce on Green beans and me on bread duty. Ingrid over there serving deserts.
Beyonce also stopped by her home church, St. John’s United Methodist Church, with her mother, daughter and Williams, and helped with her pastor Rudy Rasmus’ Bread of Life organization.
Bread of Life and the Greater Houston Community Foundation are two groups BeyGOOD has partnered with to assist Harvey victims.
Houston Chronicle reporter Joey Guerra shared video on Facebook of Beyonce speaking to survivors at St. John’s.
“Y’all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that y’all are safe -- that your children are safe. The the thing that really matters is your health and your children and your family and you’ve got it,” she said. “I just want to say I love you. I am so, so thankful to God that I’ve been blessed so that I can bless other people and I ask you guys to continue to do that for other people.”
KHOU reported that the singer and her mother posed for photos with survivors. The survivors were also given shoes from Nike.
Photos posted to the singer’s website show Beyonce and her family and friends serving lunch to victims and meeting with them for photos.
Some of the images posted on Instagram, can be seen below. Those who want to continue to donate can do so at the BeyGOOD Houston website.
Thanks to everyone who donated to BeyGOOD and contributed to helping so many families in Houston. Thank you Pastor Rudy, Michelle, Ingrid and all at St. John's Church. Thank you to Trae Tha Truth and your crew. Y'all are so consistently dedicated to our community. Thank you!! There is still work to do so please continue to donate and do all you can to restore our city.
