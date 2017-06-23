Some of the biggest artists in rap, hip hop, pop, R&B, movies and TV will be at the BET Awards on Sunday.
Remy Ma, DJ Khaled, New Edition and more are scheduled to be at the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Here’s what you need to know before the show:
What time: 8 p.m. ET
What channel: BET, with live streams on BET.com and YouTube. A backstage live stream will be on Twitter at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Who is hosting: “Saturday Night Live” cast member and comedian Leslie Jones.
Who is performing: Bruno Mars will open the show. Mary J. Blige, French Montana, Gucci Mane, Trey Songz, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Tamar Braxton, Big Sean, El Debarge, Xscape, New Edition, SZA, DJ Khaled, Maxwell and A$AP Rocky are among the announced performers.
Who is presenting awards: Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett-Smith, LaLa Anthony, Issa Rae, Remy Ma, Yara Shahidi and Trevor Noah are among the presenters.
BET Awards 2017: What time, what channel, who is nominated, performing
Who is nominated: The list of nominees in each category, according to the BET website, is below.
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyonce
Kehlani
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Solange
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Trey Songz
Usher
VIEWERS’ CHOICE AWARD
Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
Beyonce, “Sorry”
The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Drake, “Fake Love”
Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
BEST GROUP
2 Chainz and Lil Wayne
A Tribe Called Quest
Fat Joe and Remy Ma
Migos
Rae Sremmurd
BEST COLLABORATION
Beyonce featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom”
Chance the Raper featuring 2 Chainz, “No Problem”
Chris Brown featuring Gucci Mane and Usher, “Party”
DJ Khaled featuring Beyonce and JAY-Z, “Shining”
Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Big Sean
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Young M.A
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Beyonce, “Sorry”
Big Sean, “Bounce Back”
Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
Solange, “Cranes in the Sky”
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom - Kehlani, “Crazy”
Bruno Mars and Jonathan Lia - Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Director X - Zayn Malik, “Like I Would”
Hype Williams - Tyga featuring Desiigner, “Gucci Snakes”
Kahlil Joseph and Beyonce Knowles-Carter - Beyonce, “Sorry”
BEST NEW ARTIST
21 Savage
Cardi B
Chance the Rapper
Khalid
Young M.A
BEST ACTRESS
Gabrielle Union
Issa Rae
Janelle Monae
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
BEST ACTOR
Bryshere Y. Gray
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Mahershala Ali
Omari Hardwick
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
CeCe Winans, “Never Have to Be Alone”
Fantasia featuring Tye Tribbett, “I Made It”
Kirk Franklin featuring Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs and Tamela Mann, “My World Needs You”
Lecrae, “Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination)”
Tamela Mann, “God Provides”
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Ace Hunter
Caleb McLaughlin
Jaden Smith
Marsai Martin
Yara Shahidi
BEST MOVIE
“Get Out”
“Moonlight”
“Hidden Figures”
“Fences”
“The Birth of a Nation”
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Gabby Douglas
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Skylar Diggins
Venus Williams
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
LeBron James
Cam Netwon
Odell Beckam Jr.
Russell Westbrook
Stephen Curry
CENTRIC AWARD
Fantasia, “Sleeping with the One I Love”
Kehlani, “Distraction”
Mary J. Blige, “Thick of It”
Solange, “Cranes In the Sky”
SYD, “All About Me”
Yuna featuring Usher, “Crush”
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
J. Cole, “4 Your Eyez Only”
Solange, “A Seat at the Table”
Chance the Rapper, “Coloring Book”
Beyonce, “Lemonade”
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT: EUROPE
Stormzy
Skepta
Giggs
Craig David
Wiley
Emeli Sande
MHD
Booba
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT: AFRICA
Wizkid
Tekno
Mr. Eazi
Davido
Stonebwoy
AKA
Nasty C
Babes Wodumo
Special honors: Chance the Rapper will receive the Humanitarian Award. New Edition will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself