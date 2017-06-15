Bat-Signal to shine over Los Angeles in tribute to Adam West

The Bat-Signal will illuminate the skies of Los Angeles on Thursday night in tribute to the late Adam West, the actor best known for playing Batman in the beloved 1960 television series.

The Bat-Signal will be lit at L.A.'s City Hall at 9 p.m., the mayor's office announced.

Join us at City Hall to pay tribute to Hollywood legend Adam West & light the bat-signal for the #BrightKnight. pic.twitter.com/7USpxg70r7 — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) June 15, 2017

In Batman comic lore, the Bat-Signal is a spotlight featuring Batman's winged emblem that is displayed in the night sky to call for Batman's assistance.

West died Friday at age 88.

Fans can follow the event on Twitter with the hashtag, #BrightKnight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.