Hurricane Irma:

Florida begins recovering following impact from most powerful hurricane in a generation

Entertainment
J.J. is back: Abrams will write, direct 'Star Wars: Episode IX'
Close

J.J. is back: Abrams will write, direct 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

J.J. is back: Abrams will write, direct ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’
Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 14: Director, producer and writer J.J. Abrams attends the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the Dolby Theatre on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

J.J. is back: Abrams will write, direct ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

J.J. Abrams is back to helm the last of the current “Star Wars” trilogy.

Officials at LucasFilms made the announcement Tuesday morning. 

Abrams wrote and directed “The Force Awakens” which went on to gross more than $2 billion, Deadline reported

It broke the threshold in 53 days after release and is only the third movie to ever earn that much money. “Avatar” and “Titanic” are the only others to break $2 billion, according to NME.

Close

J.J. is back: Abrams will write, direct ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

>> Read more trending news 

Abrams will be co-writing with Chris Terrio and it will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Abrams, Bad Robot and LucasFilms, studio officials said.

Colon Trevorrow had been tapped to direct “Episode IX,” but he and LucasFilms parted ways earlier this month. Trevorrow is known for “Jurassic World.”

“Episode IX,” which doesn’t have a full “Star Wars” name yet, is set to release on May 24, 2019. The latest installment, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” hits theaters on Dec. 15.

