ATLANTA - Atlanta news anchors used part of their morning traffic report to honor iconic West Coast rapper Tupac Shakur on what would have been his 46th birthday.
WSB-TV anchor Fred Blankenship started Friday morning’s traffic report by including a reference to Shakur’s 1993 single “I Get Around.”
“Like being on 285, I get around. Round and round we go every Friday,” Blankenship said, referencing Interstate 285 as he tossed to traffic reporter Mark Arum.
“All I need in this traffic life of sin is me and my girlfriend,” Arum said during his report as a nod to the rapper’s “Me and My Girlfriend,” a song on his final album, which was released nearly two months after his 1996 murder.
The video also references 1998’s “Changes,” “California Love” and “How Do U Want It” and “All Eyez on Me.”
This isn’t the first time the station has done tributes to rappers during a broadcast. In March, Blankenship and Arum paid tribute to late rapper the Notorious B.I.G. on the 20th anniversary of his death. In 2016, Arum honored the late Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest in a similar manner.
Watch the montage of references in the video below:
