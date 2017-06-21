Atlanta anchors pay tribute to Mobb Deep’s Prodigy

Atlanta anchors Mark Arum and Fred Blankenship have time and again proven that they are the unequivocal kings of the hip-hop traffic reporting niche.

The two have already paid tribute to Phife Dawg, The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac by smoothly dropping rap lyrics into their early morning traffic reports on WSB-TV.

Now they are at it again in a tribute to the late to Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy, who died Tuesday at age 42.

This tribute might be the most jam-packed and brilliant one yet.

The duo managed to get at least 10 lyrics over the course of three morning shows -- and the slick inserts are everything from subtle to outright hilarious.

Blankenship gets into the action by setting the whole thing up, first calling Arum a “traffic prodigy” and then saying the traffic is “mob deep.”

Some viewers may not have caught what Arum was up to when he said a delay was “six blocks and you might not make it through.” It’s a line from Mobb Deep’s 1995 record, “Right Back at You.”

Arum manages to work in this gem: “There are a lot of folks pushing Lexuses, wearing fat diamond rings,” referencing 1995’s “Drink Away the Pain (Situations).”

Watch the anchors’ tribute below.

