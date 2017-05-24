Ariana Grande cancels tour stops following Manchester explosion

Days after an explosion near Manchester Arena killed 22 and injured 64 others, Ariana Grande has suspended performances for her Dangerous Woman Tour through June 5.

The Associated Press reported that the singer’s management team made the decision in wake of the bombing.

>> Read more trending news

TMZ reported that Grande’s management issued the following statement:

“Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. “The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows thru June 5 in Switzerland. We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. “Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you.”

Grande is reportedly back in her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, as she grapples with the incident that affected her fans. According to Entertainment Tonight, a source says the singer is “an absolute wreck” following the bombing.

Related: Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert



“She cares more about her fans than anything,” the source said.

The Associated Press reported that the father of Salman Abedi, the 22-year-old man who police said detonated a suicide bomb Monday night at Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom, has been arrested in Libya. A spokesman for Libya’s anti-terrorism Special Deterrent force told The AP one of Abedi's brothers was detained in Libya Tuesday.