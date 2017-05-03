Amy Schumer’s dad meets his long-time crush thanks to famous daughter

Amy Schumer has made her dad’s dream come true thanks to her new movie.

Last year, she hooked her dad up with a FaceTime call with the woman he calls the love of his life - Goldie Hawn.

This week she did one better, had Hawn visit her dad at his assisted living facility, the “Today” show reported.

Gordon Schumer suffers from multiple sclerosis, Huffington Post reported.

Before Hawn even enters the room, Gordon already has tears flowing. And while his daughter tells her dad to “play it cool”, he couldn’t keep the emotions in when Hawn came in. But Hawn didn’t let him be alone in his emotions before she embraced him.

“I’m emotional too,” Hawn told Gordon.

Hawn and the younger Schumer are staring as mother and daughter in the new movie “Snatched.”

