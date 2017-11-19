American Music Awards 2017: Winners list

The 2017 American Music Awards aired live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Between performances from Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Khaled,Christina Aguilera and others, some musicians were honored with awards.

Bruno Mars is sure to win at least one AMA, as he leads with eight nominations. Ed Sheeran and Drake have a good chance to take home awards too. They each have five nominations.

See the winners of the 2017 AMAs below:

