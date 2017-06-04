Listen Live
Entertainment
Alec Baldwin defends Kathy Griffin, slams Trump after photo scandal
Close

Alec Baldwin defends Kathy Griffin, slams Trump after photo scandal

What You Need To Know: Kathy Griffin

Alec Baldwin defends Kathy Griffin, slams Trump after photo scandal

By: Elizabeth Vale, Rare.us

Actor Alec Baldwin is coming to the defense of comedian Kathy Griffin in the wake of the controversy surrounding a photo of her holding the faux severed head of President Donald Trump.

>> Nashville convenience store offers $50K reward for Kathy Griffin's head

On Tuesday, a photo was released of Griffin holding the fake head that resembled Trump. A harsh backlash quickly followed the photo’s release, and by Tuesday afternoon, Griffin had issued an apology.

>> Kathy Griffin says she was bullied by Trump family, claims Trump is ‘personally trying to ruin’ her life

However, her apology and subsequent press conference weren’t enough to stop the repercussions as Griffin soon lost an annual gig at CNN and a spokesperson role for Squatty Potty. Several of her comedy shows also were canceled.

>> Melania Trump responds to Kathy Griffin's photo shoot with beheaded Trump figure

Even some of her original supporters, including Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), have changed their tune as the backlash continues to escalate.

>> CNN cuts ties with Kathy Griffin over graphic photo

Baldwin, however, is standing by the comedian.

On Friday night, the “Saturday Night Live” star went on a Twitter tirade defending Griffin and bringing up his own past.

Baldwin’s mention of his own past excoriation at the hands of the GOP was in reference to the backlash he received after he joked about wanting to "stone" then-Rep. Henry Hyde during an appearance on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” in 1998.

>> Read more trending news

Baldwin then lobbed expletives at those who, according to Baldwin, "played the victim." 

"No 1 believes u meant 2 threaten Trump," he continued. "Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights."

He added, "Ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him."

FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, actor Alec Baldwin appears at Barnes & Noble Union Square to sign copies of his new book, "Nevertheless: A Memoir" in New York. "Saturday Night Live's" resident President Donald Trump impersonator Baldwin has helped raise $5.1 million for Democrats in New Jersey. Philly.com reports about 1,000 people attended the Thursday night, June 1, 2017, event in Collingswood. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
Alec Baldwin

Photo Credit: Greg Allen/Greg Allen/Invision/AP
FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, actor Alec Baldwin appears at Barnes & Noble Union Square to sign copies of his new book, "Nevertheless: A Memoir" in New York. "Saturday Night Live's" resident President Donald Trump impersonator Baldwin has helped raise $5.1 million for Democrats in New Jersey. Philly.com reports about 1,000 people attended the Thursday night, June 1, 2017, event in Collingswood. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • At least 7 killed in London Bridge terror attacks; 3 suspects killed by police
    At least 7 killed in London Bridge terror attacks; 3 suspects killed by police
    Seven people were killed in a pair of terror attacks reported Saturday night in London, police said. Three people believed to have carried out the attack were also killed. >> Read more trending news Officers responded around 10 p.m. local time to reports of a vehicle collision involving pedestrians on the London Bridge, police said. A short time later, police received reports of stabbings in the nearby Borough Market. Police responded to a third incident in the Vauxhall area, but determined it was a stabbing and not a terror incident.
  • London Bridge terror attacks: What we know
    London Bridge terror attacks: What we know
    Seven people were killed in London late Saturday night after a van rammed into people on the London Bridge and continued on to nearby Borough Market, where police said three assailants got out of the van and stabbed multiple people. >> Read more trending news Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police Service, said the attackers were shot and killed by police. Here’s what we know: Police believe that the three people shot and killed by police were the only perpetrators of Saturday’s attack. 'Our current belief is that there were three attackers,' Rowley said early Sunday. 'But we’ve still got some more inquires to do to be 100 percent confident of that.' He added that the suspects were killed within eight minutes of the first call to police warning them of the attacks. Authorities have not identified the suspected attackers. At least 48 people were injured in the attack, according to the London Ambulance Service. “We took 48 patients to five hospitals across London and treated a number of others at the scene for minor injuries,” Peter Rhodes, assistant director of the London Ambulance Service, said at 6:05 a.m. local time in a statement. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a news conference early Sunday that some of the injured are in critical condition. Among those injured was a British Transport Police officer, authorities said. He suffered injuries to his head, face and leg, according to police. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The attacks have been deemed terrorism, police said. “A full investigation is underway, led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” Rowley said. It is the second reported terror attack in London this year. Police said in March that 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, killing four people before fatally stabbing a police officer. He was shot and killed by police. Authorities in Manchester last month deemed a bombing at the Manchester Arena a terror attack as well. The bombing killed 22 people who were at the arena for an Ariana Grande concert. U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation and offered his support for the United Kingdom in a tweet Saturday. “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there,” Trump wrote. Vice President Mike Pence echoed Trump in a separate statement on Twitter. “Our thoughts (and) prayers are (with) the victims, courageous first responders (and) all the people of London,” Pence wrote. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee Sunday, according to The Associated Press. In a statement, the prime minister thanked first responders. “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events,” she said.
  • Neighbor shoots, kills man accused of trying to drown twin babies, police say
    Neighbor shoots, kills man accused of trying to drown twin babies, police say
    A man in Ada, Oklahoma, was shot and killed Friday after allegedly trying to drown twin infants, officials said. According to KXII, officials said a 12-year-old ran for help when a man “was attempting to drown two small children … in the bathtub.” The child reportedly found a neighbor to come over to the house. The neighbor shot and killed the man when he allegedly saw the man holding the babies in the bathtub, police said. >> Read more trending news KXII reports that the two 3-month-old children were taken to an Oklahoma City hospital and are stable. Their condition was not made available, but a relative told KXII that he is glad the twins are safe. The man who was killed was identified as Leland Foster, the father of the babies. Ada police told KFOR that the neighbor who shot Foster was released, but the district attorney will have to decide if the killing was justified. >> Watch the news report here
  • Donald Trump tweets 'We need the travel ban' amid reports of London terror attack
    Donald Trump tweets 'We need the travel ban' amid reports of London terror attack
    President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday evening to argue in favor of his proposed travel ban amid reports of a terror attack in London. >> Read more trending news “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough,” Trump wrote in a tweet about two hours after police confirmed that they were dealing with incidents on the London Bridge and nearby Borough Market. “We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the travel ban as an extra level of safety.” The Justice Department filed a petition Thursday asking the Supreme Court to reinstate the ban, which would limit travel from six Muslim-majority countries. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week voted 10-3 against restoring the ban, saying that the policy was “rooted in religious animus and intended to bar Muslims from this country.” After reports first surfaced that police in London were responding to a vehicular attack on the London Bridge, the president retweeted a post from Drudge Report that claimed that a van “(mowed) down 20 people” on the bridge. BBC News reported that about five people were struck Saturday night by a speeding van on the London Bridge. Police said they were called shortly afterward to reports of stabbings in nearby Borough Market. Both incidents were determined to be terrorist incidents, police said. The president later shared support for the people of the United Kingdom, writing on Twitter that, “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there.” ﻿The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Gov. Scott vetoes nearly $12 billion from state budget 
    Gov. Scott vetoes nearly $12 billion from state budget 
    Florida Gov. Rick Scott is wiping out tens of millions in projects, including money promised to homeowners in two counties whose healthy citrus trees were torn down in a failed attempt to eradicate citrus canker.   Scott late Friday signed a new state budget into law, but not before he vetoed nearly $12 billion.   The governor's large vetoes were money for public schools that he vetoed as part of a budget deal he worked out with legislators. Legislators will hold a special session next week where they are expected to increase the amount going to schools.   But the Republican governor also eliminated more than $400 million in projects including money that was supposed to go to residents in Broward and Lee counties who lost citrus trees.   Scott also slashed money for universities, road construction and community projects.
