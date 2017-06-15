Listen Live
Entertainment
Adele visits London's Grenfell Tower, pays tribute to victims of high-rise fire
Close

Adele visits London's Grenfell Tower, pays tribute to victims of high-rise fire

Adele visits London's Grenfell Tower, pays tribute to victims of high-rise fire
Photo Credit: CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 12: Adele performs during THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 12 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT; 6:00-9:30 PM, live MT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

Adele visits London's Grenfell Tower, pays tribute to victims of high-rise fire

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
Photo Credit: CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Adele made an emotional visit to London's Grenfell Tower this week to remember the victims.

>> Deadly fire engulfs London high-rise: What we know now

On Wednesday, the singer and her husband, Simon Konecki, visited the site of the massive high-rise fire that killed 17 people in London, People reported. Fans were quick to spot Adele and shared the moment on Twitter.

>> PHOTOS: Fire engulfs London high-rise

>> Read more trending news

At least 17 people reportedly died in the blaze, and 74 people were taken to nearby hospitals. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Close

Adele visits London's Grenfell Tower, pays tribute to victims of high-rise fire

VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

More

