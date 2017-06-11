Listen Live
Entertainment
2017 Tony Awards: Winner list
Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: The Radio City Rockettes attend the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

From set design to best play, here are the winners of the 2017 Tony Awards.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Dance choreographed in homage to pulse victims
    Dance choreographed in homage to pulse victims
    Torres admits she did not know how people would respond to the dance, but was please to see them moved by the performance. 
  • Plane crashes on car in Polk County church parking lot
    Plane crashes on car in Polk County church parking lot
    A plane crashed into a car outside a church Sunday in Bartow, Polk County firefighters said. The small plane crashed into the car in the parking lot of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church shortly after noon. The pilot of the single-engine aircraft was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, firefighters said. The pastor of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church said he and his church were in the middle of worship when they heard a loud bang.  A member of the congregation went outside and said a plane had crashed in the parking lot.  Two registered nurses in the congregation, Priscilla Sykes and Queen Morris, rushed out to assist the pilot.  They helped him until Polk County Fire Rescue arrived to take over emergency medical care.  There is no word yet on what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is taking over the investigation of the crash. 
  • Missing boy last seen near where person died in Malabar house fire
    Missing boy last seen near where person died in Malabar house fire
    A missing 9-year-old boy was last seen near where a person died in a house fire in Malabar Sunday morning, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. Sebastian Meachum was last seen in the 800 block of Atz Road, where a house caught fire and killed one person around 10:30 a.m., firefighters said. The FDLE says Sebastian may be with Tony and Chrissy Hughes, whom Brevard County sheriff's deputies said live at the burned-down home with the boy.  Deputies are conducting a death investigation at the home and have not identified the person who died.  Firefighters saw someone in the home when they arrived, but were unable to rescue the person because of the danger from the fire, deputies said.  Investigators have not released a cause of the blaze.  The FDLE says Tony and Chrissy Hughes may be traveling by boat.  The couple's boat is described as an 18-foot 2012 Nautic Global Group model with tag number 3066PJ.  Law enforcement officials advise anyone seeing the Hugheses to not approach them and call police. 
  • Former President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on flight 
    Former President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on flight 
    It was a moment Atlanta native James Parker Sheffield said he will never forget: former President Jimmy Carter shaking his hand. >> Read more trending news  'What a pleasure,' Sheffied said. 'Thank you.'  Sheffield was on his way to Washington, D.C. last week, when the former president boarded the flight at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and shook the hand of every passenger on board.  'It's hard to put into words what a nice reprieve from the current political theater this moment was,' Sheffield said.  Carter made his way through the flight chatting and shaking hands with fellow flyers. Sheffield said it was apparent how much the former president genuinely loves people.  'His enthusiasm was authentic and humble, in a way that made things feel less heavy for a moment,' Sheffield said.  Sheffield shared the moment on Twitter, tweeting a video which has been re-tweeted thousands of times.   
  • Arm yourself, ‘This is War’ Florida sheriff declares after Orlando mass shooting
    Arm yourself, ‘This is War’ Florida sheriff declares after Orlando mass shooting
    A Florida sheriff is calling on people to arm themselves in preparation for the next terrorist attack or workplace shooting. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey posted a 4-minute video on Facebook explaining why he believes residents need to carry weapons. The call to arms follows a mass shooting at a company in Orlando that left five people dead.  >> Read more trending news “Folks, now more than ever is the time for our citizens to be prepared to serve as the first line of defense, not only for them, but for their families when the attack happens,” Ivey said in the video.  After calling himself “one of the most politically incorrect sheriff’s in the country” he continued urging those who legally can carry a gun to do so. And, he added, if you’re uncomfortable with a gun, carry a Taser.  The video also shows Ivey criticizing Britain's Run, Hide, and Tell policy that was used in the recent London terrorist attacks, according to news reports. Ivey said doing nothing to protect yourself is not going to save your life.  >> Related: Victim stories: Who we lost in Orlando “This is war, and you better be prepared to wage war to protect you, your family and those around you if attacked,” he said. Many Twitter users expressed support for his message.  This isn’t the first time Ivey has urged people to take up arms. In December 2015, following a mass shooting in California, he issued a similar warning.
